FIFA World Cup: Brazil coach Tite joins Richarlison in ‘pigeon dance’ during team’s 4-1 rout of South Korea

Brazil turned up the heat and were at their vintage best as they swept aside South Korea in their round of 16 tie at Stadium 974 Monday. The Selecao were ruthless in front of the goal as they netted four times inside 36 minutes to seal the match. However, the ruthlessness on display quickly escalated into dancing as soon as they scored and even Brazil coach Tite got involved in his side’s celebrations.

An attacking quartet of Neymar, Richarlison, Rafinha and Vinicius Jr proved too much for the South Koreans who looked tired. Brazilian teams are known to dance in groups after scoring a goal and this is what they did as they danced their way to victory with a 4-1 rout. The Brazilian fans in the stands, a canopy of canaries, sang and danced as well.

Such was Brazil’s domination that by the 30th minute, the Selecao were 3-0 ahead and even coach Tite was dancing with the players. The third goal was scored by Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison who showed amazing skills with his head before passing to Marquinhos who then passed to Thiago Silva. Thiago Silva played through to Richarlison who then guided the ball into the corner to score the third goal. The 25-year-old celebrated by going towards coach Tite and made him do the “pigeon dance” along with the players on the bench.

“Brazil will be dancing there way to the final, can’t wait till they knock out Argentina,” an Instagram user commented. “They won’t be dancing anymore when they meet France,” said another. “Brazil turning on the style in the knock out rounds! Wow!” expressed a third.

Earlier, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the seventh minute and then Neymar converted a penalty in the 13th minute. After Richarlison scored the brilliant third goal, Lucas Paqueta finished another outstanding move by Vinicius Jr, scoring their fourth goal in the 37th minute. South Korea scored a consolation goal as Paik Seung-ho netted in the 76th minute but it was a little too late.

Brazil will now take on Croatia in the quarterfinal at Education City Stadium on December 9. If they win, they could set up a mouth-watering clash with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the semi-final.