FIFA World Cup 2022: Netizens laud Iranian team for not singing anthem in solidarity with women protesters

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar had been mired in controversies even before it kicked off. From beer not being allowed to be sold inside the stadiums or its periphery to dress code for the spectators, the tournament has given many issues to debate.

Another thing that happened during the Group B match between England and Iran is now creating headlines. The Iran national team players refused to sing the national anthem, in solidarity with the women protesters back home. The players were seen looking down at the turf or gazing emptily into the skies as the anthem ‘Sorude Melliye Jomhuriye Eslamiye Iran’ played out at the Khalifa Stadium.

Many Iranian supporters, too, abstained from singing the anthem and some booed it as well. Many Iranian supporters were seen holding placards in the colours of Iran’s flag with the words: “Freedom for Iran”; “Woman, Life, Freedom.” The Iran players’ refusal to sing the anthem drew a lot of support on social media.

“This is what courage looks like. The Iranian football team refuses to sing the national anthem on biggest stage in the world. Eleven men, standing shoulder to shoulder, sending out a message without uttering a word,” a person wrote on Twitter.

“Am so so proud that the Iran players refused to sing the regimes so-called ‘national anthem’ Heroes!! Brave and courageous!! Yet the England team couldn’t wear an armband due to maybe getting a yellow card,” said another.

Iran players didn’t sing a word of the anthem! Incredible start #ENG v #IRAN

The England players made a statement of their own as well by taking the knee, the anti-racism symbol that became popular during the Black Lives movement, before kick-off. However, England captain Harry Kane did not wear the One Love armband after FIFA clarified that it would invite sanctions and captains would be given a yellow card if they wore unapproved armbands.

Protests in Iran have been taking place since mid-September after the death in custody of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini. The woman from Iran’s Kurdistan province was arrested by the country’s morality police in the capital Tehran for allegedly not adhering to the country’s dress code for women.

The match proved anticlimactic, however, as England outplayed Iran and hammered them 6-2 with goals from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish. Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi scored twice, including a penalty during stoppage time. The Iran players did not celebrate the goals as well.