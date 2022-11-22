FIFA World Cup 2022: Man correctly predicts England’s 6-2 win over Iran to win £2,500 bet

It is not easy to predict the score of a football match and more so when an outlandish number of goals are scored. If you watched the England versus Iran Group B match Monday, then you would understand how crazy the final scoreline was. The match ended 6-2 with England battering Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium.

However, in a surprising turn of events, a man was able to correctly predict that England will win 6-2 and it came true with a penalty for Iran in the 103rd minute of the match. The incredulous scene was captured in a video that was recorded in a bar. The man won 2,500 pounds for correctly predicting the scoreline of the match.

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi stepped up in the 103rd minute to convert a penalty to add to his earlier strike. Earlier, England scored three goals either side of the half with Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish being on the scoresheet. Saka managed to score two goals in a match dominated by England with 79 per cent possession of the ball.

“Someone actually correctly predicted England to win 6-2 vs. Iran today… The bet won off a 103’ penalty,” says the caption of the video posted by br_betting.

Watch the clip below:

Someone actually correctly predicted England to win 6-2 vs. Iran today… The bet won off a 103′ penalty 🤯 (via connorneeds & beavedj/IG) pic.twitter.com/NDmwhCu2yT — br_betting (@br_betting) November 22, 2022

The clip shows a group of people going bonkers as Iran are awarded a penalty deep in stoppage time. The scenes are absolutely wild as Taremi scored the penalty and the man was able to win the bet.

Posted Tuesday, the video has received more than 26,000 views. “I actually believe he really did place that bet. The atmosphere there is evident enough,” said a user.