Football’s not coming home but a stray cat from Qatar will join England players soon

‘Football’s not coming home’ after England were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar following their 2-1 loss to reigning champions France in the quarterfinals Sunday. However, there is someone coming home along with the players from Qatar.

Dave, a stray cat, who had developed a bond with the England players as it stayed close to their team hotel, will be flown to the UK. Dave was unofficially adopted by the players as the team’s mascot as it spent time with them.

England defender Kyle Walker had discussed the squad’s ‘lucky charm’ in a press conference and said the team promised to take the cat to the UK if it managed to win the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite England not going all the way to World Cup glory, the players have decided to rehome Dave in the UK. The cat left Al Wakrah just two hours after the squad had departed and will first head to a local veterinary clinic. There he will receive vaccinations and spend four months in quarantine before heading to his new home, PA Media reported.

In a video posted on Twitter, it wrote: “Dave the cat is coming home. The England #FIFAWorldCup squad have adopted a stray cat in Qatar, who spent time around the players in between matches and has begun its journey to join them in the UK.”

Watch the video below:

“The best trophy ever that England squad can bring home,” commented a Twitter user. “What amazing role models the team continues to be,” said another. “When he feels what our weather feels like for the first time, he might want to be on the next plane back,” joked another netizen.