FIFA World Cup 2018: Tweeple celebrate Mexico’s win against Germany with ‘wall’ memes and jokes

In a thrilling encounter, Mexico defeated Germany in their first game at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia on Sunday. The much-hyped match between the defending champions and the North American country garnered all the attention as fans wanted to see the German team’s magic once again but were surprised when an enterprising Mexico refused to be intimidated and came away 1-0 winners in the Group F opener game.

Hirving Lozano’s finish in the first half gave Mexico a flying start and the team defended well in the second half to not concede a goal and deliver an upset. But when Lozano scored a goal in the 35th minute, the Mexicans jumping in jubilation set off earthquake detectors. At the iconic Angel of Independence monument in downtown Mexico City, the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Investigations said highly sensitive earthquake sensors registered tremors as the cheering fans danced in unision after the match.

Similarly the ripple effect of the joy was seen online, and fans of Mexico marked the victory with memes and GIFs. Sample here:

If you missed the Germany vs. Mexico game, then here’s a quick recap. #WorldCup #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/bqhugS33ea — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) June 17, 2018

I’m 100% convinced my grandma was the reason Mexico won pic.twitter.com/9jBRF5wFPE — paola (@paolaa_janet) June 17, 2018

#WorldCup18 Mexico was rude to Germany yesterday. Now face the consequences. pic.twitter.com/ORdqfcfvqZ — Adeel Hashmi (@AdeelHashmi3) June 18, 2018

How it felt when Mexico beat Germany pic.twitter.com/hyUCXVvHcS — Cisquotes (@Mourningpizza_) June 18, 2018

Mexico about Germany: Is this your champion? pic.twitter.com/1bXkAcotnO — r 🍨 (@jardinsdhiver) June 17, 2018

#GERMEX OK we ‘re going to help you built that wall : pic.twitter.com/IS0EzjEq5y — Curly Moustache (@CurlyMoustache1) June 17, 2018

Mexico vs Germany highlights pic.twitter.com/Z8TlhpnqSi — MAMITA (@dearmariuh) June 18, 2018

How every Mexico fan sleeping tonight after beating Germany pic.twitter.com/x5FA9TZ2rP — PERCC NOWITZKI (@DiegoisElite) June 17, 2018

the moment when Mexico beat Germany at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/vzCzhrUQrU — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) June 17, 2018

The Wall of Mexico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/DhJj3Vump8 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) June 17, 2018

A little late but mood after Mex won #Mex🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/5N1HUJn2F0 — b e t o (@NoodleHead559) June 17, 2018

Mexico built a wall around their goal and Germany paid for it. — Matt Frei (@mattfrei) June 17, 2018

And we go live to Berlin Zoo for Panzer the Panda’s reaction #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/McBDSNe6Op — David Pilling (@DavidPilling2) June 17, 2018

A shaky warm-up campaign had called into question the dominant form the Germans showed in qualifying, but experience and records were on their side, having won every opening game at major tournaments since Joachim Loew took over as coach in 2006.

