Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Tweeple celebrate Mexico’s win against Germany with ‘wall’ memes and jokes

"Mexico built a wall around their goal and Germany paid for it." As Mexico defeated the defending champions and Germany went down in their opening match 1-0 at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia and that paved the way for a lot of reactions from across the world.

By: New Delhi | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2018 3:48:40 pm
mexico vs germany, mexico defeats germany, fifa world cup, football world cup 2018, germex, mexico earthquage, mexico germany memes, football news, indian express, sports news Twitterati couldn’t stop making ‘wall’ jokes after Mexico took down Germany in the opening match.
Related News

In a thrilling encounter, Mexico defeated Germany in their first game at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia on Sunday. The much-hyped match between the defending champions and the North American country garnered all the attention as fans wanted to see the German team’s magic once again but were surprised when an enterprising Mexico refused to be intimidated and came away 1-0 winners in the Group F opener game.

Hirving Lozano’s finish in the first half gave Mexico a flying start and the team defended well in the second half to not concede a goal and deliver an upset. But when Lozano scored a goal in the 35th minute, the Mexicans jumping in jubilation set off earthquake detectors. At the iconic Angel of Independence monument in downtown Mexico City, the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Investigations said highly sensitive earthquake sensors registered tremors as the cheering fans danced in unision after the match.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw, leads to meme-fest on Twitter

Similarly the ripple effect of the joy was seen online, and fans of Mexico marked the victory with memes and GIFs. Sample here:

A shaky warm-up campaign had called into question the dominant form the Germans showed in qualifying, but experience and records were on their side, having won every opening game at major tournaments since Joachim Loew took over as coach in 2006.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now