FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden stun South Korea with 1-0, Twitterati set hilarious memes in motion

The Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup started on a high note as Sweden won their crucial opening match against South Korea. The crucial game for the Swedish from the tricky Group F came after Andreas Granqvist secured a goal, thanks to the VAR-awarded penalty. As Sweden won the thrilling match by 1-0, they secured three points and joined Mexico to reach at the top of the group.

The nail-biting match had many moments and both the sides were in no mood to give the opposition an easy pass. However, one spectacular save by Korean goalkeeper got everyone talking on Twitter.

In the 21st minute, Europeans came closest to breaking the deadlock when Marcus Berg took a close-range side-foot shot but it got spectacularly saved by goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo off his knee. While fans couldn’t believe Berg could miss the goal, Twitterati couldn’t stop praising Cho. The slip of the epic save is going viral and it has stunned football fans all around. Sample these.

No matter what Korean goal-keeper is a hero of this game #SWEKOR — maRknae (@marknaeleeon) June 18, 2018

CHO HYUN WOO CAN YOU SAVE MY GRADES LIKE YOU SAVE THAT BALL PLS? #SWEKOR pic.twitter.com/PwcvyhiPet — Jess (@joonie_bias) June 18, 2018

You wont see a better save than that all tournament #SweKor — Micky3lack (@Mickyblack33) June 18, 2018

The Asians actually began the game far brighter, pressing and hurrying for the first 15 minutes against an initially sluggish-looking Sweden. Tweeple compared their performance with hilarious memes and couldn’t stop taking a jibe despite their win. One particular photo grabbed many eyeballs and became the highlight on the micro-blogging site.

#SWEKOR every Sweden player when a Korean comes within inches of them. pic.twitter.com/Kqjxuww3zU — orkcol (@orkcol) June 18, 2018

Every sweden player when a korean comes near them #SWEKOR pic.twitter.com/qn0ZeX24v9 — sara (@jinminaf) June 18, 2018

#SWEKOR another one to add to the collection pic.twitter.com/tfC9ZWZvGw — k (@haechanthemaid) June 18, 2018

When you hit your sibling and they start crying so you start acting like you only lightly tapped them #SWEKOR pic.twitter.com/A0EYrX0YJr — sally (@strawbearysal) June 18, 2018

Every Sweden player when a Korean gets within inches of them #SWEKOR pic.twitter.com/zEaKdlVqBo — natasha_si (@natasha_si_) June 18, 2018

i had to do it #SWEKOR pic.twitter.com/iQ4MUmlzOs — helia 🌱 WHITE OCEAN for ᴍᴏɴsᴛᴀ x ♥︎ᵎ (@jongsoftie) June 18, 2018

Another moment from the match garnered a lot of attention when camera showed the Asian side wrapping an injured player’s leg by plastic film often used to cover food.

“Here ya go, that’s the stuff you normally use for wrappin’ up your sandwiches, but today it fixes your torn hamstring.” – Brian Kerr @dangerhere #SWEKOR#worldcup pic.twitter.com/En86PuMzYA — Greg F (@Gregzillla) June 18, 2018

They wrapped his leg like it was a security wrap on a bag at the airport #SWEKOR #SBSTheWorldGame — Greg Mc (@gjmcdona) June 18, 2018

Who would’ve thought cling wrap could have therapeutical benefits #SWEKOR pic.twitter.com/TlGn74174b — Mike M (@michaeldarren79) June 18, 2018

Also a lot of people are confused and think that Jay Park is part of the South Korean national football team.

Jay park is an artist at night and a goalkeeper at day we se you boo #SWEKOR pic.twitter.com/ghLhA38Ufj — Hasna Dahir 🇸🇪 (@HauteBBH_) June 18, 2018

Do you remember that korean singer Jay park? This is him now#SWEKOR pic.twitter.com/0O33gDXiqx — Yasu ♡ Tsuki (@your_moonchild) June 18, 2018

With this win, Sweden won their first game at World Cup since 1958 after a hiatus of 12 years.

