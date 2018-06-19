Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden stun South Korea with 1-0, Twitterati set hilarious memes in motion

Although Sweden won their first game at World Cup since 1958 after a hiatus of 12 years. Twitterati weren't too impressed with the winners, and hailed the efforts of the South Korean goal keeper instead.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2018 12:13:44 am
sweden, south korea, swekor, fifa world cup football world cup 2018, sweden var penalty, sweden vs south korea, south korea goal keeper, sports news, indian express FIFA World Cup 2018: Despite Sweden’s victory, Tweeple don’t seem impressed. (Source: Twitter)
The Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup started on a high note as Sweden won their crucial opening match against South Korea. The crucial game for the Swedish from the tricky Group F came after Andreas Granqvist secured a goal, thanks to the VAR-awarded penalty. As Sweden won the thrilling match by 1-0, they secured three points and joined Mexico to reach at the top of the group.

The nail-biting match had many moments and both the sides were in no mood to give the opposition an easy pass. However, one spectacular save by Korean goalkeeper got everyone talking on Twitter.

In the 21st minute, Europeans came closest to breaking the deadlock when Marcus Berg took a close-range side-foot shot but it got spectacularly saved by goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo off his knee. While fans couldn’t believe Berg could miss the goal, Twitterati couldn’t stop praising Cho. The slip of the epic save is going viral and it has stunned football fans all around. Sample these.

The Asians actually began the game far brighter, pressing and hurrying for the first 15 minutes against an initially sluggish-looking Sweden. Tweeple compared their performance with hilarious memes and couldn’t stop taking a jibe despite their win. One particular photo grabbed many eyeballs and became the highlight on the micro-blogging site.

Another moment from the match garnered a lot of attention when camera showed the Asian side wrapping an injured player’s leg by plastic film often used to cover food.

Also a lot of people are confused and think that Jay Park is part of the South Korean national football team.

With this win, Sweden won their first game at World Cup since 1958 after a hiatus of 12 years.

