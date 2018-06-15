Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: People support their team with creative displays

FIFA World Cup 2018: The football season has pumped up football fans all across the globe. Showing their support, many people have put out various displays along with the teams they are pitching for.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2018 9:34:42 pm
The 2018 FIFA World Cup started with a bang with Russia pummelling Saudi Arabia 5-0. As the football fever spreads across the world, fans have come up with innovative ways to represent and support their team. While fans in Kerala started off days before by painting the colours of the flags of the team they support around the city, social media is a quick way of tracking other fans all across the globe.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: How football fanatics in Kerala are gearing up

We spotted various Twitter handles that have found creative ways of representing their team along with supporting the World Cup. From putting creating displays using props such as bottles and cans to fish and vegetables, fans have clearly gone all the way to extend their support. Check out some of the displays put out by people on social media:

Indian fans put out their support with a creative display. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The World Cup 2018 in Russia, which began on June 14, will conclude at the Luzhniki stadium on July 15.

Have you done something creative to support your team? Tell us in the comments section below.

