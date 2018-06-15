FIFA World Cup 2018: People support their team with creative displays

FIFA World Cup 2018: Here is tapping into the world’s excitement around the football World Cup. Source: Partha Paul) FIFA World Cup 2018: Here is tapping into the world’s excitement around the football World Cup. Source: Partha Paul)

The 2018 FIFA World Cup started with a bang with Russia pummelling Saudi Arabia 5-0. As the football fever spreads across the world, fans have come up with innovative ways to represent and support their team. While fans in Kerala started off days before by painting the colours of the flags of the team they support around the city, social media is a quick way of tracking other fans all across the globe.

We spotted various Twitter handles that have found creative ways of representing their team along with supporting the World Cup. From putting creating displays using props such as bottles and cans to fish and vegetables, fans have clearly gone all the way to extend their support. Check out some of the displays put out by people on social media:



Peak World Cup experience in a Polish supermarket pic.twitter.com/YpsaHcLscP — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) June 14, 2018

we have one in Serbia too pic.twitter.com/88GF53LAWS — alexbelgrade🇷🇸🇪🇺 (@alexbelgrade) June 15, 2018

Indian fans put out their support with a creative display. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Indian fans put out their support with a creative display. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The World Cup 2018 in Russia, which began on June 14, will conclude at the Luzhniki stadium on July 15.

