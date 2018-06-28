‘We love you, Korea’: Mexican Airline offers 20 per cent off on trips to South Korea after Germany upset

Mexican Airlines Company Aeroméxico offered 20 per cent off on flights from Mexico City to Seoul. Mexican Airlines Company Aeroméxico offered 20 per cent off on flights from Mexico City to Seoul.

German fans got a massive jolt when their team failed to qualify for the knock out stage of the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. All thanks to South Korea’s brilliant effort that pulled off a massive upset by beating the defending champions, and cleared the path for Mexico to enter the round of 16. Although the American team lost in their match against Sweden, their place was secured by the Korean team. And as a thank you note to South Korea, Mexican Airlines Company Aeroméxico has offered a special deal for Korean customers flying out of Mexico City.

The airline offered 20 per cent off on flights from Mexico City to Seoul. The sale period, according to the company’s website, said the discount is valid on bookings made from June 25 to July 1, whereas the offer is valid on tickets for the travel period up to February 2019.

Sharing the news on Twitter after South Korea’s victory over Germany and expressing their gratitude with hashtag #graciascorea, Aeroméxico wrote, “We love you, Korea! Our flights from Mexico to Korea have a 20% discount.”

The special offered not only made Korean travelers happy but also other football buffs.

