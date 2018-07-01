Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe score two goals, Tweeple can’t stop thinking what they did at 19

At the age of 19, France's Kylian Mbappé became the first teenager to score at least twice in a World Cup match since Brazilian legend Pelé in 1958. It's raining jokes and memes on Twitter as people can't stop wondering what they did when they were 19.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 1, 2018 12:15:05 pm
fifa world cup 2018, Kylian Mbappe, france vs argentina, Kylian Mbappe brace, Kylian Mbappe 19, Kylian Mbappe memes, Kylian Mbappe world cup 2018, football news, sports news, indian express France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Kazan Arena. (Source: AP)
Related News

In a nail-biting finish, France pushed Argentina out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Saturday night. The thrilling match saw a different side of France in contrast to the one that struggled in the group stage. Antoine Griezmann gave France the lead after a few minutes into the first knockout game but it was cancelled out by Angel Di Maria’s spectacular strike. Argentina’s Gabriel Mercado goal gave Argentina the lead in the second half but it didn’t last for long. While Latin American fans hoped that might be enough for their team to sail through to the next round, their dreams were shattered by a 19-year-old player — Kylian Mbappe.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: France defeats Argentina, but Lionel Messi garners support from fans on Twitter

The ‘wonderkid’ scored not one but two goals in four second-half minutes to become the first teenager to score at least twice in a World Cup match since Pele in 1958! The brace ensured France an easy win against Argentina 4-3.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona memes take over Twitter as France defeats Argentina

On social media, football buffs from all around the globe couldn’t stop praising the teenager and hailed him as the “new king”, the real “T’ Challa”. But most couldn’t help but take a moment and wonder what they did when they were just 19. Social media sites flooded with jokes and memes comparing Mbappe’s roaring performance and their failures to do something fruitful in their teenage years.

Sample these:

Relatable? Share your thoughts on this in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement