FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe score two goals, Tweeple can’t stop thinking what they did at 19

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Kazan Arena. (Source: AP) France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the round of 16 match between France and Argentina, at the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the Kazan Arena. (Source: AP)

In a nail-biting finish, France pushed Argentina out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Saturday night. The thrilling match saw a different side of France in contrast to the one that struggled in the group stage. Antoine Griezmann gave France the lead after a few minutes into the first knockout game but it was cancelled out by Angel Di Maria’s spectacular strike. Argentina’s Gabriel Mercado goal gave Argentina the lead in the second half but it didn’t last for long. While Latin American fans hoped that might be enough for their team to sail through to the next round, their dreams were shattered by a 19-year-old player — Kylian Mbappe.

The ‘wonderkid’ scored not one but two goals in four second-half minutes to become the first teenager to score at least twice in a World Cup match since Pele in 1958! The brace ensured France an easy win against Argentina 4-3.

On social media, football buffs from all around the globe couldn’t stop praising the teenager and hailed him as the “new king”, the real “T’ Challa”. But most couldn’t help but take a moment and wonder what they did when they were just 19. Social media sites flooded with jokes and memes comparing Mbappe’s roaring performance and their failures to do something fruitful in their teenage years.

Sample these:

Master class from a 19 year-old Mbappe. When I was 19, I didn’t even know how to open a bank account or drive a gear shift. #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/40tU5xB848 — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) June 30, 2018

A performance like that on world’s stage 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. At 19 I was being rejected by Brighton 😂 #Mbappe — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 30, 2018

#Mbappè is 19 and he ripped apart Argentina.. when I was 19 I was watching #sooryavansham on #Setmax while having samosas and then was askin mom to pick up the plate #FRAARG #FIFAWorldCup 😬 — Vivek Raveendran (@Vivek7611) July 1, 2018

When I was 19, I was sweating in my room playing Xbox everyday. Kylian mbappe scores twice against Argentina at 19 — Erinho (@BigEasyEMitch) July 1, 2018

Mbappe is 19 and just won a world cup knock up game. When I was 19 I got a caution at uni for starting a fire in my uni halls from leaving a fork in the microwave — Billie (@Billie_T) June 30, 2018

Mbappe is 19 years old and he scored against Argentina twice in 4 minutes. When I was 19 years old I once took a 6 hour nap. #FRAARG — Plank (@PlankAE) June 30, 2018

#Mbappe scoring #WorldCup goals at 19… I was asking ASL to random people on yahoo messenger when I was 19 #FRAARG — potatoes gonna potate (@prvs8) June 30, 2018

Mbappe at 19 vs Me at 19. pic.twitter.com/FzAtgmmdm1 — TrueSoccerLife (@TrueSoccerLife) June 30, 2018

Kylian Mbappe at 19: Knocks Argentina out of the World Cup, worth over $250M, 9.3M Instagram followers, cute smile Me at 21: Struggles to solve for X, eats LIFE cereal straight out of the box most days for breakfast, has a roommate, balding — Isaac Bushnell (@IsaacBushnell) June 30, 2018

mbappe at 19 vs me at 19 pic.twitter.com/pkA5z8bTqE — ami🍸 (@starkzap) June 30, 2018

Me at 19 vs Mbappe at 19 😞 #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/P1umuXScpw — Harckhan (@Harckhan) June 30, 2018

Mbappe is only 19, banging in goals for his country at the #WorldCup. When I was 19, I was banging out Burgers at Burger King 😂 #FRAARG #WorldCup — Ali (@RoyMustang786) June 30, 2018

Kylian Mbappe at 19 years old: Scores 2 goals vs Argentina in a R16 @FIFAWorldCup match Me at 19 years old: pic.twitter.com/oFlNh5Ojr8 — Louis Olvera (@LouisOlveraixi) June 30, 2018

Mbappe decided world Cup games single handedly at 19. Me at 19: pic.twitter.com/5Oo7bmcKUx — Taha chaudhry (@___lfc) June 30, 2018

Relatable? Share your thoughts on this in comments below.

