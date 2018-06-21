FIFA World Cup 2018: Italian painter reimagines football icons as 19th century kings and generals

Italian artist Fabrizio Birimbelli stands next to a portrait of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi drawn by him at the Museum of Academy of Arts at an exhibition within the cultural program the FIFA World Cup in St.Petersburg, Russia. (Source: AP) Italian artist Fabrizio Birimbelli stands next to a portrait of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi drawn by him at the Museum of Academy of Arts at an exhibition within the cultural program the FIFA World Cup in St.Petersburg, Russia. (Source: AP)

As the football mania surrounding FIFA World Cup 2018 blooms, fans can’t have enough of the game and of course, their favourite stars. In Russia, however, a painter has taken his love for the game to a new level. Yes, Italian painter Fabrizio Birimbelli has given a players and coaches a regal makeover and put them on display in an exhibition.

The exhibition at St. Petersburg’s Museum of the Russian Academy of Arts opened on June 20 and will remain open till the sporting extravaganza continue to enthrall all in the country. The project titled ‘Like the Gods’, shows portraits of veteran players like Diego Maradona to Francesco Totti dressed as 19th-century rulers.

Fans were thrilled to see royal versions of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Paul Pogba and Diego Costa among 40 others.

Watch the video here:

Explaining why he painted these footballers like historical character, Birimbelli said because he thinks there is a great power in football to “bring unity” and there is a great deal of heroism in the game and thus it captures the mood perfectly.

Take a look at some of the photos here:

The project “Like the Gods” presents a series of the world football stars’ and coaches’ portraits in historic images performed by the Italian artist Fabrizio Birimbelli. The portrait of Maradona. (Source: AP) The project “Like the Gods” presents a series of the world football stars’ and coaches’ portraits in historic images performed by the Italian artist Fabrizio Birimbelli. The portrait of Maradona. (Source: AP)

A visitor examines a portrait of Portugal’s soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at the exhibition on the opening night. (Source: AP) A visitor examines a portrait of Portugal’s soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at the exhibition on the opening night. (Source: AP)

Visitors examine a portrait of Egypt’s soccer star Mohamed Salah at the exhibition. (Source: AP) Visitors examine a portrait of Egypt’s soccer star Mohamed Salah at the exhibition. (Source: AP)

Visitors speak in front of portrait of French former soccer star Eric Cantona. (Source: AP) Visitors speak in front of portrait of French former soccer star Eric Cantona. (Source: AP)

France’s football star Antoine Griezmann’s portrait at the Museum of Academy of Arts in St.Petersburg, Russia. (Source: AP) France’s football star Antoine Griezmann’s portrait at the Museum of Academy of Arts in St.Petersburg, Russia. (Source: AP)

A visitor walks among portraits with a portrait of France’s star player Paul Pogba. (Source: AP) A visitor walks among portraits with a portrait of France’s star player Paul Pogba. (Source: AP)

The exhibition is additional treat to football fans visiting Russia in the ancient city, where several important matches including the a semi-final is scheduled to be held.

