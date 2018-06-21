FIFA World Cup 2018: Italian painter reimagines football icons as 19th century kings and generals

As the football mania surrounding FIFA World Cup 2018 blooms, fans can’t have enough of the game and of course, their favourite stars. In Russia, however, a painter has taken his love for the game to a new level. Yes, Italian painter Fabrizio Birimbelli has given a players and coaches a regal makeover and put them on display in an exhibition.
The exhibition at St. Petersburg’s Museum of the Russian Academy of Arts opened on June 20 and will remain open till the sporting extravaganza continue to enthrall all in the country. The project titled ‘Like the Gods’, shows portraits of veteran players like Diego Maradona to Francesco Totti dressed as 19th-century rulers.
Fans were thrilled to see royal versions of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Paul Pogba and Diego Costa among 40 others.
Watch the video here:
Explaining why he painted these footballers like historical character, Birimbelli said because he thinks there is a great power in football to “bring unity” and there is a great deal of heroism in the game and thus it captures the mood perfectly.
Take a look at some of the photos here:
The exhibition is additional treat to football fans visiting Russia in the ancient city, where several important matches including the a semi-final is scheduled to be held.
