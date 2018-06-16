Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw, leads to meme-fest on Twitter

The epic match between veterans against debutants aka Argentina vs Iceland left people fans on the Internet rooting for the underdogs. And as they cheered for Iceland's team amazing defence, they couldn't stop sharing GIFs and memes that resonate today's match.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2018 11:05:46 pm
argentina, Lionel Messi, iceland,vikings, arventina vs iceland, argentina vs iceland memes, argentina vs iceland jokes, football memes, FIFA world cup 2018, viral news, football news, indian express As Lionel Messi missed his chances of scoring a goal, it also led to a celebration on Twitter by Ronaldo fans.
The opening game of Group D at the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Saturday was one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament at preliminary levels as fans around the globe got to witness an epic match between veterans against debutants. The nail-biting match between the title favourites, Argentina, against fan favourites, Iceland, at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow kept fans glued to not just on the stand but even on TV screens. And what ended as a draw felt more like a victory for Iceland – and there is just more than one reason why everyone is cheering for the new football team.

Iceland, which is playing its first World Cup, did receive the first blow when the mighty Argentinian side delivered their first goal but equalled it quickly and left fans rooting for the underdogs. Although in the second half it seemed Lionel Messi’s side would make tables turn, thanks to epic save by Hannes Halldorsson, even though Argentina earned a penalty, Messi could not turn it into Buenos Aires’ glory.

And a final free kick by Messy in the 95th minute that could have changed the results and given the Latin American team an edge, was stopped beautiful. Although on score board the results for both the team are not crippling – for players and supporters it has different connotation. While for Iceland it’s that for creating history by stopping the superpower – Argentina, for the latter it’s nothing but a missed opportunity to rise and shine.

Tweeple too are having blast and celebrating the results of the Viking Clap but at the expense of Argentina and Messi. With hilarious GIFs and memes, football buffs cheering for the debutant team.

What do you think about Iceland’s defence in today’s match? Tell us in comments below.

