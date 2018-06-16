FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw, leads to meme-fest on Twitter

As Lionel Messi missed his chances of scoring a goal, it also led to a celebration on Twitter by Ronaldo fans. As Lionel Messi missed his chances of scoring a goal, it also led to a celebration on Twitter by Ronaldo fans.

The opening game of Group D at the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Saturday was one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament at preliminary levels as fans around the globe got to witness an epic match between veterans against debutants. The nail-biting match between the title favourites, Argentina, against fan favourites, Iceland, at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow kept fans glued to not just on the stand but even on TV screens. And what ended as a draw felt more like a victory for Iceland – and there is just more than one reason why everyone is cheering for the new football team.

Iceland, which is playing its first World Cup, did receive the first blow when the mighty Argentinian side delivered their first goal but equalled it quickly and left fans rooting for the underdogs. Although in the second half it seemed Lionel Messi’s side would make tables turn, thanks to epic save by Hannes Halldorsson, even though Argentina earned a penalty, Messi could not turn it into Buenos Aires’ glory.

And a final free kick by Messy in the 95th minute that could have changed the results and given the Latin American team an edge, was stopped beautiful. Although on score board the results for both the team are not crippling – for players and supporters it has different connotation. While for Iceland it’s that for creating history by stopping the superpower – Argentina, for the latter it’s nothing but a missed opportunity to rise and shine.

Tweeple too are having blast and celebrating the results of the Viking Clap but at the expense of Argentina and Messi. With hilarious GIFs and memes, football buffs cheering for the debutant team.

Someone remind #ARGICE #Iceland are like wolverines 🤣 small but a serious threat — Russian Charlemagne (@Charlemagne254) June 16, 2018

Iceland’s goalkeeper directed an episode of Vikings and he saved Messi’s penalty?! HUH?! #TouchlineFracas pic.twitter.com/wL3XNHzhGy — Kelechi (@kelechiahaneku) June 16, 2018

Man of the match… Hannes “Hodor” Halldórsson. He really held the door for Iceland #ARGISL pic.twitter.com/iZRfPIDwoR — Lérd Chigbọ ā (@itschigbo) June 16, 2018

Messi trying to open up that Iceland defence and score. pic.twitter.com/8Jm5R46jZw — Kyama ™ (@Elijahkyama) June 16, 2018

Iceland Defense when Messi tried to score pic.twitter.com/vl1mn3niSP — Mr. Gitz (@iGitz_) June 16, 2018

Iceland goalkeeper vs Messi! pic.twitter.com/4PFnSOVNmC — Chris Manriquez (@cquez10) June 16, 2018

Aron Gunnarsson and Ragnar Lodbrok close enough. Vikings #Iceland #ARGISL #WorldCup

Not a good day for Messi. pic.twitter.com/ONwhDXNGwN — Madhu Sujan Paudel (@madhu_sujan) June 16, 2018

Messi is the best player in the world and the greatest of all time Iceland keeper : Is this your GOAT???! pic.twitter.com/EtdSg6KD2T — Bankole Jnr (@manlikebanksz) June 16, 2018

Messi trying to score vs Iceland pic.twitter.com/e7vFVoaueA — iMaasai (@Shadraqx) June 16, 2018

What do you think about Iceland’s defence in today’s match? Tell us in comments below.

