FIFA World Cup 2018: France defeats Argentina, but Lionel Messi garners support from fans on Twitter

In an a high tension match against France vs Argentina, the latter was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in a 4-3 win. The mighty Latin American team under the leadership of Lionel Messi had been struggling in the tournament since their opening match and fans hoped the team would prove their mettle and proceed ahead in the World Cup. But thanks to France’s brilliant defence and goals scored by Angel Di Maria, Antoine Griezman and 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe, the European nation ended up winning the thrilling match booking their quarterfinal berth.

Cut to social media, the exciting match was as exhaustive for football buffs as it was for the players as they did not know what to expect. But as Argentina came crashing down, football lovers were disappointed how Lionel Messi couldn’t rise and shine in today’s match. While some thought his performance in the tournament was very disappointing, his fans argued that the skipper shouldn’t be blamed for their exit, as it was not his responsibility alone. Many trolled the star player and said he hasn’t done enough.

Here’s what people supporting Messi said:

Anybody who blames Messi for Argentina’s exit must never watch football again — ABRACADABRA🎟 (@ch_17_ad) June 30, 2018

Argentina’s defence was so bad throughout the tournament. Put Messi in Iran’s team and he’d win the World Cup. — Messi World (@MessiWorId) June 30, 2018

Be logical, stop being immature and stop trolling Messi for everything what happens with Argentina. If your team is no good to defend and mark the players of the opposition, a player like Ronaldo, Messi, Pele or any other individual cannot do any good to the team ALONE.#FRAARG — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) June 30, 2018

People criticising Messi but this #ARG squad is the weakest I have ever seen at a World Cup. Without Messi this team wouldn’t even have qualified for the World Cup or reached the last 16 #WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 30, 2018

You carry your country to 3 finals,to be let down by teammates. You come out of retirement, single handedly pull your team into the #WorldCup Once you get there, your manager loses all footballing knowledge,and gets you knocked out early. Still the greatest. #Messi #ARG #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/FKgesCujbS — Kadiya Parthesh (@KadiyaParthesh) June 30, 2018

World Cup or no World Cup, Messi still remains the Greatest of All Time. One World Cup does not define his legacy. Dragged a mediocre squad to multiple World Cups, including a final. Argentina had no right to make it this far, but they did, because of Leo. Nothing left to prove. — Dharma Bhagalia🇦🇷🐐 (@Kloppholic) June 30, 2018

Here’s what those who didn’t agree had to say:

“They didn’t help him.” All commentators whenever Messi with Argentina is mentioned. “They didn’t help him.” When I was growing up, the best player on the team helped the team & not the other way ’round. What do I even know though? — Temisan Okomi (@temiokomi) June 30, 2018

You are going to see many analysis trying to absolve Messi of criticisms for Argentina’s ouster. Stay woke, don’t be deceived. Messi didn’t have a great World Cup, and that’s normal because he’s human and can have bad times. What I don’t get is the thought he can’t be faulted. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) June 30, 2018

Lionel Messi and Argentina knocked out of the World Cup: Superstar faces never winning football’s biggest prize as he fails to score in knockout game at eighth attempt https://t.co/qqnzykNvD0 — Alex Keya (@alexkeya1) June 30, 2018

Bruuuhhh I did not know Messi has never scored in the knockout stages of a World Cup. 4 tournaments, 0 goals past the group stage. — Johnny Cien Almas (@JonathanAyalaa_) June 30, 2018

MESSI DID NOT JUST KICK IT STRAIGHT TO THE GOALIE WHEN HE WAS ON A BREAK AWAY DID HE ? OH WAIT HE DID AHHH 🤧 — zoe alvarez (@zalvarez8) June 30, 2018

No way am I seeing people giving Messi all the credit for getting past the group stage. He literally would be out earlier if it weren’t for Rojos goal. Would hate to be his teammate. — JN (@JamesAssists) June 30, 2018

The match turned even more interesting in the second half when Argentina took 2-1 lead as a Lionel Messi shot got deflected off Gabriel Mercado’s foot. As if he wanted to prove a point that he can deliver an even more stunning goal, Benjamin Pavard scored a gorgeous long-range equaliser for France.

What do you think of Messi’s performance? Tell us in comments below.

