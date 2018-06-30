Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: France defeats Argentina, but Lionel Messi garners support from fans on Twitter

As Argentina came crashing down, football lovers were disappointed how Lionel Messi couldn’t rise and shine in today’s match. While some thought his performance in the tournament was very disappointing, his fans argued that the skipper shouldn’t be blamed for their exit

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 30, 2018 10:39:45 pm
fifa world cup 2018, argentina, france, lionel messi, argentina vs france, messi fifa world cup 2018, sports news, football news, indian express Lionel Messi couldn’t score a goal in the match against France and it has led to huge debate online.
In an a high tension match against France vs Argentina, the latter was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in a 4-3 win. The mighty Latin American team under the leadership of Lionel Messi had been struggling in the tournament since their opening match and fans hoped the team would prove their mettle and proceed ahead in the World Cup. But thanks to France’s brilliant defence and goals scored by Angel Di Maria, Antoine Griezman and 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe, the European nation ended up winning the thrilling match booking their quarterfinal berth.

Cut to social media, the exciting match was as exhaustive for football buffs as it was for the players as they did not know what to expect. But as Argentina came crashing down, football lovers were disappointed how Lionel Messi couldn’t rise and shine in today’s match. While some thought his performance in the tournament was very disappointing, his fans argued that the skipper shouldn’t be blamed for their exit, as it was not his responsibility alone. Many trolled the star player and said he hasn’t done enough.

Here’s what people supporting Messi said:

Here’s what those who didn’t agree had to say:

The match turned even more interesting in the second half when Argentina took 2-1 lead as a Lionel Messi shot got deflected off Gabriel Mercado’s foot. As if he wanted to prove a point that he can deliver an even more stunning goal, Benjamin Pavard scored a gorgeous long-range equaliser for France.

What do you think of Messi’s performance? Tell us in comments below.

