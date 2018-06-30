Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
‘A legend is born’: As France defeat Argentina in a nail-biting match, Twitterati hail Kylian Mbappe

The nail-biting match left fans from around the globe in a tizzy not knowing what to expect next. And the true hero of the night was none other than Kylian Mbappe -- with two crucial goals at a tender age of just 19, he shook the might Argentinian side.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2018 9:42:48 pm
Kylian Mbappe scored two goals against Argentina securing an amazing victory for France.
The much-awaited match between France and Argentina, which kept fans all across the globe hooked on to their screens, came to a dramatic end with France moving ahead after scoring the third and then the fourth goal leaving Argentina behind. In the end France defeated Argentina in a 4-3 score, sending Lionel Messi’s team home.

The game picked momentum from the moment it began and grew more intense after Antoine Griezmann converted a penalty and France took a lead in the 13th minute. However, things turned quite interesting after both the teams continued to score in the second half. The nail-biting match left fans from around the globe in a tizzy not knowing what to expect next. And the true hero of the night was none other than Kylian Mbappe — with two crucial goals at a tender age of just 19, he shook the might Argentinian side.

This was the first match of the knockout stage, where the two teams, who had not been able to reach their potential in the previous matches, were hoping to prove the mettle. While Argentina had dramatically managed to save a spot in the knockout stage by defeating Nigeria, France had done so by drawing a match against Denmark. While Argentina fans were clearly disappointed with their team’s loss, it was Africans more than the French who flooded the social networking sites with the praises for Mbappe. From praising his amazing style to turn the match in France’s favour to celebrating that he scored twice in a match since Pele vs Sweden in the final of 1958.

Here’s what captures the mood of the high-tension match:

