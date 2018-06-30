FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona memes take over Twitter as France defeats Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina: What is your Maradona meme? FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Argentina: What is your Maradona meme?

Though former football player Diego Maradona, who is currently the manager of the Argentina football team, retired over 20-years-ago, the 57-year-old man continues to be quite a sensation on social media. With Argentine not performing up to its potential in the Fifa World Cup 2018, there have been multiple outbursts from the overly expressive manager. However, this time it is not just the shutterbugs and camera crew at the stadium that have captured him, but also many others who have spotted him giving dramatic reactions all throughout the game.

For the Argentinian veteran, the past 15 days have been quite difficult, with him even requiring medical help after Argentina’s close game with Nigeria. However, if you have missed out on his expressions during the games, here are some to give you a recap.

D. Maradona is feeling like he needs to play for Argentina 🇦🇷 once again #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/iaPRy18v2Q — Sonia ♎️💋⚡️ (@csoniaofficial) June 30, 2018

All the ways the Internet reacted to Maradona at the FIFA World Cup.. pic.twitter.com/y9NwFdDakj — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) June 30, 2018

Please I want to be seeing Maradona’s face every time France scores. — Femi (@skylawd) June 30, 2018

#FRAARG French FA to Maradona after the game like pic.twitter.com/imx2EtJKu5 — Mendez (@JoelDMendez) June 30, 2018

Seems Maradona is celebrating using the right finger. #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/MhKRuH0ps1 — Kyama ™ (@Elijahkyama) June 30, 2018

Maradona is going straight to ICU today 😂😂 #FraArg pic.twitter.com/FA8LouJLkS — Sonwabile Spayidile (@sosospay) June 30, 2018

maradona was really excited about that last strike pic.twitter.com/L84WF11Khd — dave lane (@oldwaver) June 30, 2018

Camera is not hiding maradona, it’s hiding the world from maradona #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/PrwsWt8CLq — Tsietsi (@ItsDominiic) June 30, 2018

Can someone please show me the look on Diego Maradona’s face right now. Let’s see his ‘MEME’ face today. #FRAARG — hassan kayode (@hassankayode15) June 30, 2018

What is your Maradona meme? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

