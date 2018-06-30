Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona memes take over Twitter as France defeats Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2018: Now with France defeating Argentina, in case you are among the lot wondering why did not the cameras show Maradona's now infamous expressions, then However, here are some to give you a recap.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2018 9:39:39 pm
France vs Argentina, France vs Argentina score, maradona, maradona reactions, Fifa world cup, fifa world cup 2018, Fifa world cup final 16, Argentina score, Messi goal. goals scored messi, sports news, indian express, indian express,

Though former football player Diego Maradona, who is currently the manager of the Argentina football team, retired over 20-years-ago, the 57-year-old man continues to be quite a sensation on social media. With Argentine not performing up to its potential in the Fifa World Cup 2018, there have been multiple outbursts from the overly expressive manager. However, this time it is not just the shutterbugs and camera crew at the stadium that have captured him, but also many others who have spotted him giving dramatic reactions all throughout the game.

ALSO READ | This photo of Diego Maradona celebrating at FIFA World Cup 2018 set desi memes in motion

For the Argentinian veteran, the past 15 days have been quite difficult, with him even requiring medical help after Argentina’s close game with Nigeria. However, if you have missed out on his expressions during the games, here are some to give you a recap.

What is your Maradona meme? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

