Monday, July 16, 2018

Dabbing to ecstatic fist pump: French President’s celebrations after France’s world cup win is going viral

Photos and videos of French President Emmanuel Macron from the FIFA World Cup Final have created a huge buzz online. Be it him enjoying match with Croatian President, fist pumping after their victory or cheering Modric's children in the dressing room -- Tweeple are enjoying his reactions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 16, 2018 6:02:58 pm
emmanuel macron, french president, Paul Pogba dab, fifa world cup 2018, fifa world cup 2018 winner, fifa world cup 2018 results, fifa world cup 2018 final, football world cup 2018 winner, football world cup winner, fifa 2018 winner, fifa winner, fifa winner team Tweeple can’t have enough of Emmanuel Macron celebrating France’s World Cup victory.
FIFA World Cup 2018 came to an end with France taking the cup home after 20 years, beating Croatia in the final. The match had many intense moments and just like fans around the globe, the politicians present on the stands couldn’t keep calm. One such photo of the French President Emmanuel Macron, who was watching the match at the stadium, is going viral. He dispensed with all protocol or formality and jumped up from his seat celebrating by thrusting his hands in the air. The photo was shared by many on social media dubbing it “Macron’s reaction sums up everything”.

Soon the photo went viral and some turned it into a meme, particularly, desi meme-makers found it rather interesting.

And if his excitement from the stands were not enough for Netizens, thanks to Paul Pogda, the world got to see a lighter side of the leader. In a video posted on Pogda’s Instagram stories, Macron was seen dabbing with the champions in their dressing room. The video too started doing rounds on social media and Tweeple couldn’t stop gushing about his dep dabs with Pogda.

He was also photographed consoling Luka Modric’s kids in the locker room and won hearts too.

What was your favourite Macron moment from the World Cup final? Tell us in comments below.

