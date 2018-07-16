Dabbing to ecstatic fist pump: French President’s celebrations after France’s world cup win is going viral

FIFA World Cup 2018 came to an end with France taking the cup home after 20 years, beating Croatia in the final. The match had many intense moments and just like fans around the globe, the politicians present on the stands couldn’t keep calm. One such photo of the French President Emmanuel Macron, who was watching the match at the stadium, is going viral. He dispensed with all protocol or formality and jumped up from his seat celebrating by thrusting his hands in the air. The photo was shared by many on social media dubbing it “Macron’s reaction sums up everything”.
Soon the photo went viral and some turned it into a meme, particularly, desi meme-makers found it rather interesting.
Presidential body language expresses a nation’s joy far more than words ever could. @EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/md4nKeL50X
— Brett Gosper (@brettgosper) July 16, 2018
Emmanuel Macron just did a Bob Hawke (America’s Cup, 1983) – this photo will be, if it is not already, iconic #FRAvCRO #WorldCupFinal2018 #Macron pic.twitter.com/UEIunYVbqw
— Troy Bramston (@TroyBramston) July 15, 2018
Emmanuel Macron breaking every protocol! #FRA #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/QqQXg6wMpi
— Rodolfo Landeros (@RodolfoLanderos) July 15, 2018
This can potentially be the photo of the year. #WorldCup #Macron pic.twitter.com/bx1RtBOUBC
— JC Valencia (@moviememoriesph) July 16, 2018
When your country makes it easy for the immigrants and all the love pays off #FRA ☺️ pic.twitter.com/rKxmJ78wni
— indian (@TheSortedChaos) July 15, 2018
Zingat #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/I8H1rXWrBa
— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) July 15, 2018
Never knew the French President is such a big fan of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/CCskjy01YR
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 16, 2018
Anil Kapoor in russia..
rum pum pum.. rum pum pum#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/hajHOsUK69
— Arun 🇭🇷 LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) July 15, 2018
Can we now agree that @EmmanuelMacron‘s visit to the New Africa Shrine in Lagos, Nigeria was for a higher purpose. pic.twitter.com/OWMRM85BRU
— Naija OAP (@Cleancaleb) July 16, 2018
Future glimpse of Emmanuel Macron celebrating when Donald Trump goes to prison #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/OHyd2MRGFf
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 15, 2018
Reddit have been photoshopping Macron pic.twitter.com/T6bcsh25zQ
— Calgie (@christiancalgie) July 15, 2018
And if his excitement from the stands were not enough for Netizens, thanks to Paul Pogda, the world got to see a lighter side of the leader. In a video posted on Pogda’s Instagram stories, Macron was seen dabbing with the champions in their dressing room. The video too started doing rounds on social media and Tweeple couldn’t stop gushing about his dep dabs with Pogda.
The French president dabbing
And Macron doing it too pic.twitter.com/xmfE1OJZs1
— Mourinho FC (@TarekTamo) July 16, 2018
Emmanuel Macron and Paul Pogba dab after France win the World Cup. 😂🇫🇷 #mufc [@ballfc_] pic.twitter.com/YkLaO6H3hH
— Man Utd Updates (@utds_updates) July 16, 2018
Emmanuel Macron and Paul Pogba dabbing. I’m so done. 😂 #WorldCupFinal #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/sVijSjoZG7
— Bence Jünnemann (@BenceJuennemann) July 16, 2018
On dab paaaas noooouuuus @EmmanuelMacron ❤️🇫🇷😂 @paulpogba @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/PRtsGKABOS
— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) July 15, 2018
He was also photographed consoling Luka Modric’s kids in the locker room and won hearts too.
French President @EmmanuelMacron comforting Modric’s children ♥#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/5fN1iw6n2T
— Selena🥀🏆🇫🇷 (@Selenaxv_) July 16, 2018
Good gesture from @EmmanuelMacron to Modric who had come with kids anticipating victory ……. #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/fR3QA8f9f1
— nicholas Bamulanzeki (@bamulanzeki) July 16, 2018
This photo of @EmmanuelMacron comforting #LukaModric‘s children is what #sports are all about-the greatest equalizer. pic.twitter.com/STQ1rmOTsV
— Mukurima X. Muriuki (@Mukurima) July 15, 2018
Macron comforting Luka Modric’s children makes me even more emotional 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️💙💙💙💙🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷 Retweet from ©@HNS_CFF #imcrying #WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #CRO #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/e2Qxlo8LQR
— Alisha (@alishanmar10) July 15, 2018
What was your favourite Macron moment from the World Cup final? Tell us in comments below.
