FIFA World Cup 2018: Here’s how football buffs managed to attend weddings during England vs Sweden match

In a spectacular match, England defeated Sweden 2-0 to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Saturday. The thrilling match was seen by people all around the globe and not just fans back in the UK. The side had been impressive in the tournament this year and after a long 28 years, they advanced to their first World Cup semi-final! Naturally, the game had all hooked to TV screens to catch all the action live, but what do you do if you had a wedding to attend?

Well, to be fair weddings are planned way ahead, and no one would have speculated that England would be playing a crucial match on the very day. With the match coinciding on a weekend, a time specially opted by those tying a knot on a Saturday, many British fans took to Twitter to share how they tried to strike a balance — match and a wedding.

Scores of users on the micro-blogging site shared how they were making the best of the situation. Rather, in this case, a dual celebration — of the happy union and England winning the match thanks to Harry Maguire and Dele Alli.

While some shared how their parents had asked them to give live match updates, others shared scenes from the party, with one bride even showing projectors to help guests watch the match live.

Take a look at these tweets:

When the weddings the same day as the football so a projector saves the day #ENGSWE 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pX2XG5vSfD — al (@acarapd) July 7, 2018

Had friends wedding, got a drink, settled at table…now bring it home @England !!⚽️⚽️#bestweddingreceptionever???

🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/GxYT0S9xGW — Alison hockney (@ahockney) July 7, 2018

At a wedding. These guys aren’t letting that stop them from watching England. #ItsComingHome #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/mh5dq8FKj2 — Babb (@BabbPhoto) July 7, 2018

Good Luck @England 40 minutes until kick off and 10 minutes until the wedding starts – this church best get 4G signal #itscominghome #england #WorldCup — Scott Williams (@scottyw0986) July 7, 2018

Dad’s at a wedding so I’m having to text him #ENGSWE updates so he can covertly keep up with the game ⚽️ — Chloe🍄 (@yourschloex) July 7, 2018

Why says I was watching it under the table! The bride & groom are super clever & wanted the people to attend their wedding 🎩 👰🤵⚽️we have a big screen with football and unlimited gin! This is a wedding of the year! 🍸🍸 pic.twitter.com/QKxArOlOxl — Haleh Moravej (@HalehMoravej) July 7, 2018

When you’re at a wedding in a field but still manage to get data #ENGSWE pic.twitter.com/A0HYemPhkq — Becky Dell #FBPE (@beckylucydell) July 7, 2018

England were almost made to pay straight after the interval and would have been pegged back if Pickford had not produced a top-drawer save to keep out a Berg header.

The killer blow, however, arrived in the 59th minute as Jesse Lingard’s teasing cross into the box was met by Alli unmarked at the far post to head powerfully past Olsen. England had not kept a clean sheet in their four previous matches and had Pickford to thank for ensuring they did not concede this time.

