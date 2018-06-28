FIFA World Cup 2018: England fan comes all the way to Russia, but forgets his match tickets

The poor soul apparently forgot his ticket, without which he obviously wouldn’t have been able to watch the match live from the stadium. (Source: Dan Howells/Twitter) The poor soul apparently forgot his ticket, without which he obviously wouldn’t have been able to watch the match live from the stadium. (Source: Dan Howells/Twitter)

Watching your favourite team’s football players sweat it out at the prestigious ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 is a dream come true for many. It sure must have been the case with Douglas too, who travelled all the way to Russia to watch England play Panama in the match on June 24. Just that, the poor soul apparently forgot his ticket, without which he obviously wouldn’t have been able to watch the match live from the stadium. While he was staying at a hotel in Volgograd, he happened to bump into Dan Howells, the ITV news editor, who then took to Twitter to share ‘lost Douglas’ story and requested to let him know if anyone had a spare.

You must have guessed where this story leads by now? As the entire world came together on Twitter to watch and pray that the raccoon scaling a skyscraper found its way down safe, Netizens came together to get Douglas a ticket to the match. Just that, this time, he went missing. Yep.

This is Douglas. He was at our hotel in Volgograd. We’ve just bumped in to him in Nizhny Novgorod & he’s realised he’s left his match tickets in the drawer at home in Bristol. If anyone’s got a spare one let me know. #EngPan pic.twitter.com/4zDA5aNvZa — Dan H🦉🦉 (@dan_howells) June 23, 2018

DOUGLAS UPDATE. The lads from @sport_options have found him a ticket but now we can’t find him. If anyone spots him, tell him I’ve left a message at his hotel reception. — Dan H🦉🦉 (@dan_howells) June 24, 2018

Not long left now people. We’ve got Douglas a ticket but urgently need to find him. If you clock him, tell him to get to his hotel reception, pronto. #DiscoverDouglas pic.twitter.com/Zf8h7WiTIJ — Dan H🦉🦉 (@dan_howells) June 24, 2018

I hope someone at least buys him a pint, but I really hope he gets to see the game. — Lee Jeffrey (@lsjeff) June 23, 2018

I just tried ringing his hotel room – he’s gone out!! Come on Douglas 🙈 — Bronwen Weatherby (@BronWeatherby) June 24, 2018

I’m afraid he only got back to his hotel 40 mins before kick off. Couldn’t get to the stadium in time to pick the ticket up. — Dan H🦉🦉 (@dan_howells) June 24, 2018

The search parties on and off Twitter looked for the fan and calls were made to his hotel room, but to no avail. It was only later that an update on Twitter set the bells to stop ringing — Howells took to Twitter to share that Doug reached his hotel room only 40 minutes before the game was about to be kicked off and so, couldn’t reach the game on time.

Well, only as luck would have it, isn’t it?

