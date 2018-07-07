FIFA World Cup 2018: England beat Sweden 2-0 to reach semis; Twitterati chant ‘It’s coming home’

World Cup 2018: England beat Sweden with a 2-0 lead to qualify for the Semi-finals. (Source: SijuMoothedath/Twitter) World Cup 2018: England beat Sweden with a 2-0 lead to qualify for the Semi-finals. (Source: SijuMoothedath/Twitter)

The FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinal match between England and Sweden left fans of latter disappointed after England took the lead in the first half and finally entered the semi-finals with this victory. The first goal was scored by Harry Maguire, who hit a bullet header from a corner. There were some misses in the match too like that of Raheem Sterling who missed a chance to double the lead for England in the first half.

Though the Sweden players were seen panicking at the end of the first half, they tried to buck up with a more attack-minded attitude as the second half began. However, England stayed in control all throughout and took a double lead with Dele Alli scoring. The team managed to maintain their lead and ultimately won the match. England fans did not take long to take to social media and express their happiness posting ‘It’s Coming Home’ as England will be playing the semi-finals almost after three decades. Many also appreciated goalkeeper Jordan Pickford performance as well. Check out some of the hilarious reactions to the match here:

#SWEENG well, I‘m sorry Sweden but #swexit — She who not must be named (@xluise_) July 7, 2018

Ive held off from saying this… but… ITS COMING HOME! #WorldCup — Davood Ghadami (@DavoodGhadami) July 7, 2018

