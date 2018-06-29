Michy Batshuayi boots ball in his own face after celebrations, starts meme-fest on Twitter

Michy Batshuayi provided the only enjoyable moment from the England vs Belgium match. (Source: Twitter) Michy Batshuayi provided the only enjoyable moment from the England vs Belgium match. (Source: Twitter)

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 has not only been the source of surprises for football fans but also a great season for meme-makers. Be it Maradona’s epic celebrations after Argentina’s recent victory against Nigeria or Neymar’s rolling on the grass after a foul, the star footballers have provided enough fodder for social media and people are just loving it. Now, joining the bandwagon is Belgian star Michy Batshuayi.

After Adnan Januzaj’s spectacular strike against England for Belgium, his teammate Batshuayi wanted to celebrate by trying to drive the ball into the net. However, it didn’t quite go as per plan.

As he tried to kick the ball, it hit the post and then smacked his face! The hilarious gaffe did not go unnoticed by the camera crew along the field and certainly not by the Netizens.

While the rest of his teammates were busy celebrating with Januzaj, he was seen exuberantly rushing toward the goal post and kicking the ball and pretty much like a boomerang it slammed hard on his forehead.

Great goal from Januzaj – but Batshuayi has just immortalised himself in the form of internet memes. pic.twitter.com/JXar2T5hFy — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) June 28, 2018

While fellow footballers couldn’t stop poking fun at him, Internet couldn’t stop relating it to funny situations. Sample these:

How my good deeds for others come back to me #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DPEeDT3Ovw — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 28, 2018

When you think you’ve done well in an exam and then get your grade back….. #ENGBEL #WorldCup18 pic.twitter.com/JnjSO5OlDu — Luke Hagerty (@Luke_Hag8) June 28, 2018

When life is going pretty good and then the universe throws you a curveball #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/Rv6TgRw2BP — BexYoung (@CaptainBexYoung) June 28, 2018

#ENGBEL

me trying to get my life together pic.twitter.com/vkfptnKtb4 — Shafqat Ali Qureshi (@shafqat120) June 28, 2018

Trying to enter uni with a bang but it bangs you right back #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/SPscrTFXj4 — Tito (@tito_ades) June 28, 2018

When you make a poor life decision and it comes back to smack you in the face #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/VD9rCxPNM3 — LOL ⚓️ (@Laurie_Timmins) June 28, 2018

When you send a risky text and she leaves you on read#ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/K1bLaSMJ0k — Jacob (@JxkeGriffin) June 28, 2018

When you screenshot a chat and send it to the same person #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/zTuMsFUF5X — Tim Siu (@timsiu98) June 28, 2018

When you ask your girl what’s wrong, she replies with “nothing” and you believe her #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/KIQnt2LFVB — Jeremy 🇬🇾🇬🇧 (@jezza_p78) June 28, 2018

Januzaj scored by nailing a curler from a difficult angle aimed at the far post and that ended up being the difference between the two sides as Belgium beat England 1-0 to go through to the last 16 as Group G winners. The victory ensured they will face Japan in the Round of 16 while England will play Colombia.

