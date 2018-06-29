Follow Us:
Friday, June 29, 2018
Michy Batshuayi boots ball in his own face after celebrations, starts meme-fest on Twitter

After Adnan Januzaj's spectacular strike against England for Belgium, his teammate Batshuayi wanted celebrate by trying to drive the ball into the net. However, it didn't quite go according to plan and hit the post and then straight to his face! And people on the Internet can't stop laughing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 29, 2018 7:49:32 pm
Michy Batshuayi, FIFA World Cup 2018, england vs belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 memes, Michy Batshuayi goal celebrations, Michy Batshuayi after goal clebration, Michy Batshuayi ball hits own face, football news, indian express Michy Batshuayi provided the only enjoyable moment from the England vs Belgium match. (Source: Twitter)
The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 has not only been the source of surprises for football fans but also a great season for meme-makers. Be it Maradona’s epic celebrations after Argentina’s recent victory against Nigeria or Neymar’s rolling on the grass after a foul, the star footballers have provided enough fodder for social media and people are just loving it. Now, joining the bandwagon is Belgian star Michy Batshuayi.

After Adnan Januzaj’s spectacular strike against England for Belgium, his teammate Batshuayi wanted to celebrate by trying to drive the ball into the net. However, it didn’t quite go as per plan.

As he tried to kick the ball, it hit the post and then smacked his face! The hilarious gaffe did not go unnoticed by the camera crew along the field and certainly not by the Netizens.

While the rest of his teammates were busy celebrating with Januzaj, he was seen exuberantly rushing toward the goal post and kicking the ball and pretty much like a boomerang it slammed hard on his forehead.

While fellow footballers couldn’t stop poking fun at him, Internet couldn’t stop relating it to funny situations. Sample these:

Januzaj scored by nailing a curler from a difficult angle aimed at the far post and that ended up being the difference between the two sides as Belgium beat England 1-0 to go through to the last 16 as Group G winners. The victory ensured they will face Japan in the Round of 16 while England will play Colombia.

