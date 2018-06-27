FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona’s celebrations steal the show as Argentina beat Nigeria

Not Lionel Messi or Marcos Rojo, Netizens can’t have enough of Diego Maradona from the nail-biting Group D match between Argentina vs Nigeria. Not Lionel Messi or Marcos Rojo, Netizens can’t have enough of Diego Maradona from the nail-biting Group D match between Argentina vs Nigeria.

After a humiliating defeat in previous encounter and a tame draw in their group opener, Argentina finally won a thrilling match against Nigeria and secured their place in the next round. Staring at elimination, skipper Lionel Messi rose up to the occasion and put Argentina ahead in the 14th minute. But Nigeria equalised through a Victor Moses penalty in the 51st minute. And while all this action on the field kept millions of fans around the world glued to their screens, it was legend Diego Maradona who stole the show from the stands.

ALSO READ | FIFA Word Cup 2018: Pepe consoling Iranian players after match leaves Twitterati emotional

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: After Argentina’s shocking loss to Croatia, supporters cope up with memes and GIFs

From his excitement after the first goal was scored by Messi to the exuberant celebration that followed after the victory – everything was caught on camera and later became a talk of the town on social media. Netizens along with celebrities couldn’t stop talking how Maradona’s presence and excitement added not only pressure but was a summary of what they all felt.

This photo of Diego Maradona at the #WorldCup is like a Renaissance painting pic.twitter.com/txJviu8OE8 — Adam Serrano (@AdamSerrano) June 26, 2018

One particular moment from the match is garnered a lot of attention as Argentina’s leading man from 1986 World Cup danced with a fan from the opposition team and romped around. The small clip quickly went viral and Tweeple were excited to see his sultry moves.

Your man Diego Maradona is already at it. This man has lived 14 lives and all of them at 150 miles per hour without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/MqKY2l7Utw — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 26, 2018

Celebrating Messi’s goal, Maradona threw his hands out wide then crossed them on his chest Wakanda-style before looking to the sky, his bizarre celebration too garnered a lot of attention online and got a meme treatment.

An instant classic meme of Maradona pic.twitter.com/l1cxiA0ZvF — CHAKAL R. Figueredo (@hombreradikal) June 27, 2018

Diego Maradona is so sauced that he can probably actually see the Hand of God right now#ARG⁠ ⁠ #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/8Y7u7G5QeS — Across the Pond (@ATPradio) June 26, 2018

He was caught flipping off the crowd too. He raised both his middle fingers towards the crowd and mouthed the Spanish word “puto” which translates to “dogs” in English while celebrating the Rojo’s winning goal. While most were not happy with his gesture, others justified it.

What was your favourite Maradona moment from the match? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd