FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona’s celebrations steal the show as Argentina beat Nigeria

After a humiliating defeat in previous encounter and a tame draw in their group opener, Argentina finally won a thrilling match against Nigeria and secured their place in the next round. Staring at elimination, skipper Lionel Messi rose up to the occasion and put Argentina ahead in the 14th minute. But Nigeria equalised through a Victor Moses penalty in the 51st minute. And while all this action on the field kept millions of fans around the world glued to their screens, it was legend Diego Maradona who stole the show from the stands.
From his excitement after the first goal was scored by Messi to the exuberant celebration that followed after the victory – everything was caught on camera and later became a talk of the town on social media. Netizens along with celebrities couldn’t stop talking how Maradona’s presence and excitement added not only pressure but was a summary of what they all felt.
This photo of Diego Maradona at the #WorldCup is like a Renaissance painting pic.twitter.com/txJviu8OE8
— Adam Serrano (@AdamSerrano) June 26, 2018
One particular moment from the match is garnered a lot of attention as Argentina’s leading man from 1986 World Cup danced with a fan from the opposition team and romped around. The small clip quickly went viral and Tweeple were excited to see his sultry moves.
Your man Diego Maradona is already at it. This man has lived 14 lives and all of them at 150 miles per hour without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/MqKY2l7Utw
— Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 26, 2018
Celebrating Messi’s goal, Maradona threw his hands out wide then crossed them on his chest Wakanda-style before looking to the sky, his bizarre celebration too garnered a lot of attention online and got a meme treatment.
Maradona of Thrones @GameOfThrones #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/LALh0MTI1C
— Leandro Rafael (@Aretorios) June 27, 2018
When u are drunk and say #Wakandaforever #WorldCup #NGAARG #Maradona pic.twitter.com/vUXVp3aolX
— ⓥⓘⓟⓤⓛ ⓗⓔⓖⓓⓔ (@vipul_hegde1993) June 27, 2018
Maradona Forever pic.twitter.com/FVbkUCuhgw
— Alfredito Ω (@AlfreditoLCDA) June 27, 2018
It’s exhausting being Maradona. pic.twitter.com/5n3xp8lUx5
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 26, 2018
Wakanda Forever#Maradona #ARG pic.twitter.com/vzdb39fJ8h
— Mohit Grover (@mohitgroverAT) June 27, 2018
Maradona unchained. pic.twitter.com/AbQR2IJa5L
— やれやれだぜ🇯🇵 (@osk3ar) June 27, 2018
Basically my entire life stages in one frame 😂😂😂😂 #MemeAlert #WorldCup #NGAARG #Maradona pic.twitter.com/frSImA3Tkw
— Zama Mvulane ®️ (@zmvulane) June 27, 2018
#Maradona
Is this the real life?? pic.twitter.com/BFEFYPmu2s
— Ju C. (@lunazul90) June 27, 2018
Who’s Maradona’s dealer? I wanna be this excited during #MEX– #SWE pic.twitter.com/zmn9wI8Ka5
— Mexican Rug Dealer (@MikeElChingon) June 27, 2018
An instant classic meme of Maradona pic.twitter.com/l1cxiA0ZvF
— CHAKAL R. Figueredo (@hombreradikal) June 27, 2018
Diego Maradona is so sauced that he can probably actually see the Hand of God right now#ARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8Y7u7G5QeS
— Across the Pond (@ATPradio) June 26, 2018
He was caught flipping off the crowd too. He raised both his middle fingers towards the crowd and mouthed the Spanish word “puto” which translates to “dogs” in English while celebrating the Rojo’s winning goal. While most were not happy with his gesture, others justified it.
World : We don’t think #Argentina will make it…
Maradona : pic.twitter.com/jTGpLgpaTL
— Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) June 27, 2018
The Simpsons predicted #maradona years ago. pic.twitter.com/F6k9b93FXg
— kieren mchale (@KierenMchale) June 27, 2018
What was your favourite Maradona moment from the match? Tell us in comments below.
