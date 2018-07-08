FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatian President celebrates her country’s win in front of Russian PM; video goes viral

Croatian President celebrating after their second goal grabbed all eye-balls. Croatian President celebrating after their second goal grabbed all eye-balls.

With Croatia advancing to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1998, a video clip of the country’s president celebrating wildly from the stands has gone viral. Croatia’s first female President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was in attendance on the night her team dumped hosts Russia out of the tournament following a 4-3 penalty shootout win. Seated beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev in the VIP section, she was seen raising her hands and doing a little victory dance to celebrated Croatia’s second goal.

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović dances in front of Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev during today’s match. pic.twitter.com/aDgkmCbHVY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2018

Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev (right) is not amused by the celebration by Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović (left in red & white) #RUS #CRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gn0K1FX6Sd — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) July 7, 2018

The icing on the cake was that win for Come on England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 and The President Of Croatia 🇭🇷 celebrating the goals against Russia 🇷🇺

She was epic too. I would wish Uganda for a president like that. Firstly she… https://t.co/g13BWQB9Tg — EvaMbabazi (@EvaMbabazi_) July 7, 2018

This is the lady who inspired Croatia tonight. She was present. She shouted horse. She screamed. She jumped. She shook Dimitr’s hand. Yes, she is more than a mother to the Croats. Hail Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović. pic.twitter.com/H4QeNvh5z7 — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) July 7, 2018

Unbelievable drama at the very last moment in #WorldCup

Tremendous goalkeeper of both sides, bad luck for Russia and Congratulations Croatia.

Celebration of Croatian President after second goal was pretty awesome!#RUSCRO #WorldCupRussia — Aminul Joy (@aminuljoy_du) July 7, 2018

Videos of her celebrating in the locker room with players too are doing rounds on the Internet and Netizens can’t stop praising her.

This is so inspiring! #Croatia’s president celebrates with players after they beat #Russia and secured a place in #WorldCup semifinals …

pic.twitter.com/E4AaAyN0hL — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) July 7, 2018

A tak prezydent Chorwacji pani Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović świętuje z piłkarzami awans do półfinału Mistrzostw Świata 2018.

Jest moc w tej drużynie! 🔥🔥💪⚽️🏆 #RUS #CRO #RUSCRO #Mundial18 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5I1zXy5I8I — Dawid Wiejata (@DawidWiejata) July 7, 2018

In the sea of men all in blues, the bright spot in red/white checked shirt and red trousers is President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović celebrating #CRO #WorldCup win against #RUS in the locker room 💃🏾. This is the spirit. This is why football is the beautiful game 😆 pic.twitter.com/bxQEwSwU7R — Victoria Uwonkunda (@Msuwonkunda) July 7, 2018

This was not the first time that her support to the team has made headlines. In an earlier match against Denmark, a picture of her cheering Croatia from the stands along with other fans has gone viral.

Let’s take a moment and appreciate the president of Croatia #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/S6wT9yUQm3 — nikoleta (@nniikoleta) July 7, 2018

Croatia’s President, Grabar-Kitarovic, gave her team tremendous moral support by being there personally. She really won my heart. Cheers to women leaders out there. RT @ammarawrites #ruscro #fifaworldcup #worldcup pic.twitter.com/GMha6eYOdj — Ivan Lutrov (@lutrov) July 7, 2018

The Best President in the World… President Kilonda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia boarded economy class with fans to support their team during the Croatia vs Russia match. What an example!!!! Humility, Heart-warming, Patriotism, you name it! pic.twitter.com/yffkCKjiAm — Vision & Focus (@_VISIONANDFOCUS) July 8, 2018

The President of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, flew to Russia with fans. A big fan of football, @KolindaGK is also a doctoral student, Fulbright scholar, Harvard grad, mum of two, former NATO assistant secretary general, ex-Croatian ambassador to the US & speaks 7 languages! pic.twitter.com/X2Gp9y7JAx — Rachel Glucina (@RachelGlucinaNZ) July 7, 2018

The President (CROATIA) Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović travelled with the fans to watch her countries quarter final match with Russia in Sochi. Common guys let’s win for our beautiful President.

WE ARE CROATIA 🇭🇷🔥🔥🔥🔥#Worldcup pic.twitter.com/BhE8JVzmkL — Successful Seun (@bamconcept) July 7, 2018

The President of Croatia will definitely be down to earth. She wore her Fan ID just like everyone else and ignored the VIP treatment. 😍😘

Pls, how can I get to Croatia from Nigeria. I want to change nationality😢 . #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/gjgrOY6biS — DoyinDoyenne (@doyin_rogba) July 7, 2018

And if this was not enough to make netizens fall in love with her, Grabar-Kitarovic flew economy class to Russia and even featured in a group picture with other passengers onboard the flight.

