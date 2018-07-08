Follow Us:
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatian President celebrates her country’s win in front of Russian PM; video goes viral

For the first time since 1998, Croatia secured a place in the semi-final and the celebrations of the fans were at par with their president who couldn't stop cheering from the stands and Twitterati loved it. She later even celebrated with the players in the locker room and video went viral.

New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2018
With Croatia advancing to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1998, a video clip of the country’s president celebrating wildly from the stands has gone viral. Croatia’s first female President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was in attendance on the night her team dumped hosts Russia out of the tournament following a 4-3 penalty shootout win. Seated beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev in the VIP section, she was seen raising her hands and doing a little victory dance to celebrated Croatia’s second goal.

Videos of her celebrating in the locker room with players too are doing rounds on the Internet and Netizens can’t stop praising her.

This was not the first time that her support to the team has made headlines. In an earlier match against Denmark, a picture of her cheering Croatia from the stands along with other fans has gone viral.

And if this was not enough to make netizens fall in love with her, Grabar-Kitarovic flew economy class to Russia and even featured in a group picture with other passengers onboard the flight.

