FIFA World Cup 2018: It’s raining memes on Twitter as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi crash out

After a stunning performance by France led to the departure of Lionel Messi and Argentina from FIFA World Cup 2018, football fans pinned their hope on Cristiano Ronaldo to show some magic. However, thanks to Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani’s brilliant brace, the 2016 Euro Champions were sent home packing.

The first day of knockout matches saw fan favourites Messi and Ronaldo crash out. While fans couldn’t believe that both were out of the tournament, others couldn’t help but poke fun as they said their goodbyes or rather ‘Goat’byes.

With punny memes and hilarious GIFs, people on the social media tried to cope up with the shock of top teams leaving the tournament so early. And as Messi and Ronaldo memes are breaking the Internet, some are even wondering when will Brazil’s Neymar join them.

Sample these:

Don’t worry, Mere Messi & Ronaldo aayege.😂 pic.twitter.com/VK9f3HAICN — Shashvat Pandey (@ShashvatTweets) July 1, 2018

Russia ✈to Portugal = 7 318KM

Russia ✈ to Argentina = 17 354KM This means RONALDO WILL ARRIVE HOME BEFORE MESSI!

😂😂😂 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6YW1NwmjJL — Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) July 1, 2018

Latest pictures of Messi and Ronaldo coming up, boarding train back home pic.twitter.com/U5KdHW0va6 — nakul (@_Northernerd) July 1, 2018

Messi and Ronaldo to Neymar now. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Be1PfRUvx9 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 30, 2018

Messi, Ronaldo and World Cup.. pic.twitter.com/h8l79f3ULe — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 30, 2018

Messi & Ronaldo fans watching rest of the World Cup matches together.#WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/v2ENECr8j7 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) June 30, 2018

Messi and Ronaldo at the airport today. pic.twitter.com/u5tsvqqjbP — So Mexican🇲🇽 (@SOMEXlCAN) July 1, 2018

Ronaldo: Yo what time are you going to the airport?

Messi: I got the 11:40 flight hbu?

Ronaldo: Bet me too pic.twitter.com/uCLadIz5xL — Alejandro Ferman (@Alex_livin_life) July 1, 2018

Neymar and Messi spotted making parathas in Kolkata #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vbL0MhGEsU — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) June 30, 2018

Just a rare pic of Messi and Ronaldo at the airport waiting for their respective flights back home #URUPOR #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/zcN1rsDowF — Femi Factor (@femifactor) June 30, 2018

This could be the last time the world’s top two footballers have played at a World Cup.

While Brazil will take on Mexico in the Round of 16 on Monday in an epic battle, Uruguay will face France in the quarter-finals on July 6, 2018.

Do you think Brazil will join Argentina and Portugal?

