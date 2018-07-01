Follow Us:
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: It’s raining memes on Twitter as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi crash out

With punny memes and hilarious GIFs, people on the social media tries to cope up with the shock of top teams leaving the tournament so early. And as Messi and Ronaldo memes are breaking the Internet, some are even wondering when will Brazil's Neymar join them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 1, 2018 3:06:28 pm
fifa world cup 2018, lionel messi, cristiano ronaldo, messi ronaldo goat, messi ronaldo world cup 2018, messi ronaldo memes, ronaldo messi jokes, indian express, football memes, As Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo exited World Cup 2018, people couldn’t stop cracking jokes about them going out from the tournament on the same day. (Source: Twitter)
After a stunning performance by France led to the departure of Lionel Messi and Argentina from FIFA World Cup 2018, football fans pinned their hope on Cristiano Ronaldo to show some magic. However, thanks to Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani’s brilliant brace, the 2016 Euro Champions were sent home packing.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe score two goals, Tweeple can’t stop thinking what they did at 19

The first day of knockout matches saw fan favourites Messi and Ronaldo crash out. While fans couldn’t believe that both were out of the tournament, others couldn’t help but poke fun as they said their goodbyes or rather ‘Goat’byes.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona memes take over Twitter as France defeats Argentina

With punny memes and hilarious GIFs, people on the social media tried to cope up with the shock of top teams leaving the tournament so early. And as Messi and Ronaldo memes are breaking the Internet, some are even wondering when will Brazil’s Neymar join them.

Sample these:

This could be the last time the world’s top two footballers have played at a World Cup.

While Brazil will take on Mexico in the Round of 16 on Monday in an epic battle, Uruguay will face France in the quarter-finals on July 6, 2018.

Do you think Brazil will join Argentina and Portugal?

