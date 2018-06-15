Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: UK man celebrates his love for football by sourcing beers from all 32 participating countries!

A British man Gus Hully from Cheltenham Town has collected beers from all 32 participating nations – organising his own beer world cup!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2018 8:31:25 pm
football, fifa world cup, fifia world cup 2018, football fans, crazy football things, viral news, sports news, odd news, indian express After months of research, travelling and spending some good amount of money, he secured drinks from all the countries. (Source:@ballstothis/ Twitter)
Football fever has gripped fans across the globe as FIFA World Cup 2018 kicked off in Russia Thursday. While football buffs in India are painting walls and murals in honour of their favourite players and holding unusual competitions, a football fan in the UK is celebrating the mega sporting event with his love for beers.

Yes, a British man Gus Hully from Cheltenham Town has collected beers from all 32 participating nations – organising his own beer world cup! While beers from major European Nations like Germany, Spain and France were quite predictable, he went far and beyond to secure the boozy drinks from even nations were alcohol is banned, that of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Posting a photo of his cherished collection on Twitter, he got other football and beer enthusiasts ecstatic. But getting hands on the beers wasn’t easy as guessed by many. Revealing more information, he told his followers on the micro-blogging site how he made it all possible.

While the Saudi Arabian rare ‘Hillsburg’ reached him via Libya through a “fellow collector”, the difficult-to-source-outside-Panama beer was handpicked by a friend of Hully who was bagpacking in the country! It was a dedicated effort of not just many people involved but his hard work of many months, even as he blew close to £500 (approx. Rs 45,000).

“My friends and family think it’s a little bit foolish, they think it’s a waste of money, but it’s the World Cup, it’s beer, you’ve got to get excited,” he told Mirror UK. “The search for a tipple from Sadio Mane’s Senegal prompted him to get on the Eurostar and head to Paris to the neighbourhood known as Little Africa, while the need for Uruguayan lager took him to Barcelona, the adopted home of Luis Suarez to procure a bottle of Patricia,” the report added.

But having collected all the beers now, he is super excited and can’t wait for the competition to proceed as he gets to try each beer.

And in case you want to try to organise your own beer world cup, he shared the list too.

How are you celebrating FIFA World Cup? Tell us in comments below.

