FIFA World Cup 2018: UK man celebrates his love for football by sourcing beers from all 32 participating countries!

Football fever has gripped fans across the globe as FIFA World Cup 2018 kicked off in Russia Thursday. While football buffs in India are painting walls and murals in honour of their favourite players and holding unusual competitions, a football fan in the UK is celebrating the mega sporting event with his love for beers.

Yes, a British man Gus Hully from Cheltenham Town has collected beers from all 32 participating nations – organising his own beer world cup! While beers from major European Nations like Germany, Spain and France were quite predictable, he went far and beyond to secure the boozy drinks from even nations were alcohol is banned, that of Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Posting a photo of his cherished collection on Twitter, he got other football and beer enthusiasts ecstatic. But getting hands on the beers wasn’t easy as guessed by many. Revealing more information, he told his followers on the micro-blogging site how he made it all possible.

Only went out and got a beer for all 32 countries competing in the 2018 world cup, didn’t i!? pic.twitter.com/WX04WO1Ert — Gus (@ballstothis) June 13, 2018

While the Saudi Arabian rare ‘Hillsburg’ reached him via Libya through a “fellow collector”, the difficult-to-source-outside-Panama beer was handpicked by a friend of Hully who was bagpacking in the country! It was a dedicated effort of not just many people involved but his hard work of many months, even as he blew close to £500 (approx. Rs 45,000).

Put out a “help me get a Saudi beer tweet” got retweeted by a guy with 50k followers, @TAbugharsa in Libya saw it, said he gets Saudi beer all the time and that he could DHL some bottles over. Like the hero he is, he only went and bloody did it. My hero. — Gus (@ballstothis) June 13, 2018

You can’t get a Panamanian beer outside of Panama but luckily my friend was backpacking around central america and brought me one back. Absolute hero. — Gus (@ballstothis) June 14, 2018

Oh no, had to go to Barcelona for Uruguay and Paris for Senegal and Tunisia. Took a lot of time, effort and research — Gus (@ballstothis) June 13, 2018

“My friends and family think it’s a little bit foolish, they think it’s a waste of money, but it’s the World Cup, it’s beer, you’ve got to get excited,” he told Mirror UK. “The search for a tipple from Sadio Mane’s Senegal prompted him to get on the Eurostar and head to Paris to the neighbourhood known as Little Africa, while the need for Uruguayan lager took him to Barcelona, the adopted home of Luis Suarez to procure a bottle of Patricia,” the report added.

Drink when the country gets knocked out. End of the group stages will be terrifying. — Gus (@ballstothis) June 13, 2018

But having collected all the beers now, he is super excited and can’t wait for the competition to proceed as he gets to try each beer.

I don’t know you, but you’re my hero — Ash (@AshAnother) June 13, 2018

Great effort to be fair 👍🏻 — Terry (@thecherries) June 13, 2018

Cracking effort! 👍🏻Makes my attempt look appalling — Luke Robinson (@tfk1985) June 14, 2018

And in case you want to try to organise your own beer world cup, he shared the list too.

How are you celebrating FIFA World Cup? Tell us in comments below.

