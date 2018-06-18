FIFA World Cup 2018: Neymar’s performance during Brazil vs Switzerland match gets meme treatment

Swizz defence against Brazil’s Neymar got Twitterati talking. Swizz defence against Brazil’s Neymar got Twitterati talking.

Football fans on Sunday were shocked when Brazil struggled to win their opening match against Switzerland in a Group E game and settled for a draw. The five-time champions opened the scoring at 20 minutes when Philippe Coutinho’s stunning strike went in off the far post but Steven Zuber levelled five minutes into the second half with a powerful header.

With this result, Brazil joined the host of big guns like Germany and Argentina, who have failed to fire in their opening matches. While the performance of the Latin American favourite team led to a lot of debate online, Switzerland’s rough defence to Brazil’s star players, Neymar Jr also got people talking on the virtual world.

Apart from his flamboyant blond ‘spaghetti’ or ‘ramen’ haircut that caught the eye of fans, him being fouled several times during the match also led to serious discussions online. So much so that Valon Behrami was shown a yellow card for fouling Neymar.

Although most of Paris Saint-Germain star lashed out online alleging Neymar received very little protection from the referee, some took a sarcastic route to describe the coarse defense. Sample these.

Neymar vs Swiss defense 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nB9dAfjn62 — Quaheer (@Turakijunior) June 17, 2018

This game is basically all the Swiss players running everywhere with Neymar pic.twitter.com/9dzwtd3MDG — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 17, 2018

And one of Neymar’s diving shots quickly became a meme and Twitterati couldn’t have enough of it. Some even took a jibe at the Brazilian star claimed he was ‘over acting.’

Even BitCoins didn’t Fall the way #Neymar did Today. pic.twitter.com/h9Jp4ZHhla — I Give ACCOLADES (@Da_moxy) June 17, 2018

Davido — fall🎶 Victor Moses fall fall fall⚽ Neymar hold my beer🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/HkSK3avKLZ — johnmark D doncafe’ (@johnmark722) June 17, 2018

Even Turkish lira did not fall the way Neymar fell today 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/x1p4sLvQO4 — JESSY KIGEN 💎 (@jessykigen) June 17, 2018

The word “Fall” should be “Neymar” e.g I Neymar easily to the ground. pic.twitter.com/yze8rN1WVW — Nkosekhaya Velem (@nkosi_87) June 17, 2018

Neymar every time he sees the Swiss defense pic.twitter.com/hEMi7JEtMg — A Serious Sports Reporter (@accountofsports) June 17, 2018

Neymar was carried out of the last World Cup in his homeland on a stretcher after being kneed in the back by Colombian Juan Zuniga in their quarter-final encounter. And his fans now wait for him to bury the ghosts of 2014 and bounce back and pave the way for his team to secure the title for the sixth time.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App