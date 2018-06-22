FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil’s win against Costa Rica turns Neymar and Tweeple emotional

With this victory, Brazil will progress to Round of 16, whereas Costa Rica has been eliminated from the tournament. (Source: AP) With this victory, Brazil will progress to Round of 16, whereas Costa Rica has been eliminated from the tournament. (Source: AP)

The much-anticipated match between Brazil and Costa Rica ended with victory for Brazil at 2-0. While Brazil started off slow, by not getting past the feisty opposition’s midfield in the first half, they made up for the lost time by scoring a splendid goal in the 91st minute and then scoring again during extra time. The first goal was all that Brazil needed to switch to attack mode.

The first was beautifully placed by Philippe Coutinho and the second by Neymar Jr. Clearly overjoyed with the performance of the team, Brazilian football coach Tite ended up skipping a step and falling on the ground while running towards the players. Though the Costa Rica team defended well but were of no challenge to Brazil whatsoever. With this victory, Brazil will progress to Round of 16, while Costa Rica goes back home.

Soon after the win, Brazil supporters took to social media to praise the performance of the team. While the initial reactions were focussed on the victory, later many people also highlighted the goal scored by Neymar and his emotional outburst on the field.

