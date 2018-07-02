Follow Us:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil beat Mexico to reach quarterfinals; Tweeple celebrate with Neymar memes

Brazil knocked Mexico out of the tournament with a 2-0 victory. However, football fans praised Mexico's performance, especially Ochoa's efforts. And as they were happy about Brazil's win, many couldn't stop celebrating the happy occasion without poking fun at Neymer's rolling on the field.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 2, 2018 10:49:35 pm
fifa world cup 2018, brazi, mexico, brazil vs mexico, neymar jr, neymar brazil world cup, neymar rolling memes, world cup 2018 memes, football news, sports news, indian express Brazil’s Neymar, left, lunges for the ball against Mexico’s Miguel Layun during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena. (Source: AP)
After a stunning win over Mexico, Brazil secured a berth in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Monday. Brazil knocked Mexico out of the tournament with a 2-0 victory. And leading Brazil from the front, Neymar Jr dominated their Latin American neighbour quite well in the second-half.

As fans around the globe glued to the TV screen in anticipation of who would emerge as the winner, it was a mixed-bag of emotions for all. With most popular teams including Germany, Argentina, Portugal and Spain exiting the World Cup early — soccer fans had pinned their hope on the five-time champions. But with Mexico’s impressive performance in this edition and many dubbing it as a ‘World of the underdogs’, many were hoping them to qualify in the third round as well.

However, with Neymar’s scoring in just six minutes into the second half and the spectacular Roberto Firmino shot putting the ball into the net in the 89th minute — Brazil shattered Mexico’s world cup dream.

On the Internet too, there is a mixed reaction with a bitter-sweet feeling. Although Neymar performed well, people still can’t stop taking a jibe at his rolling on the ground action.

Sample these:

Brazil will face the winners of Monday’s late game between Belgium and Japan.

