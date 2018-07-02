FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil beat Mexico to reach quarterfinals; Tweeple celebrate with Neymar memes

Brazil’s Neymar, left, lunges for the ball against Mexico’s Miguel Layun during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena. (Source: AP) Brazil’s Neymar, left, lunges for the ball against Mexico’s Miguel Layun during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena. (Source: AP)

After a stunning win over Mexico, Brazil secured a berth in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Monday. Brazil knocked Mexico out of the tournament with a 2-0 victory. And leading Brazil from the front, Neymar Jr dominated their Latin American neighbour quite well in the second-half.

As fans around the globe glued to the TV screen in anticipation of who would emerge as the winner, it was a mixed-bag of emotions for all. With most popular teams including Germany, Argentina, Portugal and Spain exiting the World Cup early — soccer fans had pinned their hope on the five-time champions. But with Mexico’s impressive performance in this edition and many dubbing it as a ‘World of the underdogs’, many were hoping them to qualify in the third round as well.

However, with Neymar’s scoring in just six minutes into the second half and the spectacular Roberto Firmino shot putting the ball into the net in the 89th minute — Brazil shattered Mexico’s world cup dream.

On the Internet too, there is a mixed reaction with a bitter-sweet feeling. Although Neymar performed well, people still can’t stop taking a jibe at his rolling on the ground action.

Sample these:

As most prediction! Brazil won the match. Standing applause for Mexico for their best effort. Indeed Brazil one step ahead. It breaks my heart to see how mexican supporter crying out loud after the final result. Unlucky #Mexico Congrats #Brazil #WorldCup2018 — sujan sk (@sujansk) July 2, 2018

super glad that #BRA won but i really hope Neymar will stop with…whatever it is that he is doing with rollin around the field..on the next game

great player seriously but tone down the..act plz

sorry babe. but that’s just not how the Brazil i root for years dance on the field😊 — Win다 ‘ㅅ’ (@Bmymuse_) July 2, 2018

Honestly, Mexico deserved to win and not Brazil. Mexico had what they needed to win this game but it was no where to be seen this game. #Ochoa came through but the players didn’t work with him smh 🤦🏻‍♀️ #BRAMEX #MEXBRA #fifa2018 pic.twitter.com/YQA8BgyLy9 — lizardkat18 (@lizardkat18) July 2, 2018

Even though Mexico lost they did an amazing job! They played good but on the other hand fuck Brazil they played dirty and all of them players would fake being in pain. But Mexico que orgullo ❤️ — Frida/ MISSES HARRY!! (@Farry101D) July 2, 2018

Mexico lost but they did an incredible job and I’m so proud of them. Ochoa is an amazing goal keeper and Neymar is literally the biggest baby alive. That’s all I have to say. VIVA MEXICO ❤️🇲🇽 #MexicoVsBrasil — Gissel (@avonsemotion) July 2, 2018

The ONLY man I am proud of today and will always be proud of always. He never disappoints. You did amazing! #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/NbAp3M4mR4 — ☆ (@cutiepieali13) July 2, 2018

We did something Brazil couldn’t do and that’s beat Germany so who’s the real winners? #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/Un9WzyQqKI — 🇲🇽 (@kurtapiika) July 2, 2018

I THOUGHT THIS WAS THE WORLD CUP OF UNDERDOGS! #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/2YQWGpaWUe — Señior Smoothie Buns 🍋 (@deepfriedlads) July 2, 2018

Someone should’ve done this to Neymar #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/h9NuH3cLuD — Karina Dos Santos (@KarinaJlove_) July 2, 2018

The one thing that has impressed me the most in this world cup is Neymar’s acting skills. If he were in Hollywood he would have atleast bagged 2-3 Oscars.#BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/kj7H1VE9Th — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 2, 2018

Neymar is on a roll figuratively and literally.#BRAMAX — Vibin Baburajan (@vibin1910) July 2, 2018

If you don’t want to see your friend @neymarjr roll around for 15 minutes per game on the floor, you do the one thing you can to stop him. #FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/STjQQVD7mV — Johann Alexander (@JohannRed16) July 2, 2018

Brazil will face the winners of Monday’s late game between Belgium and Japan.

