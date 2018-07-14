Follow Us:
Ahead of FIFA World Cup final, Tweeple discuss best soccer films of all time

Ahead of the World Cup final, people on Twitter can't seem to agree on what is the best football movie of all time. While some argued it was 'Bend it like Beckham' others couldn't pick among 'Shaolin Soccer' or 'Kicking and Screaming'.

Published: July 14, 2018 12:03:07 am
Many thought ‘Bend it like Beckham’ was the best soccer movie of all time.

After a series of unexpected twists and surprises, the FIFA World Cup 2018 is nearing the business end of the competition with the summit clash between France and Croatia to take place on July 15. As football buffs prepare for the epic finale between one of the world oldest country and the newest nation, Netizens are debating which is the best soccer film of all time.

Recently, in an article, Broadly deemed ‘She’s the Man’ as “the Most Important Soccer Movie of All Time”. The 2006 famous film starring Amanda Bynes may have been crowned as a favourite by the author, but clearly, Twitterati had other movies in mind. From superhit film like ‘Bend it Like Beckham’ to cherish movie like ‘Shaolin Soccer’ — Tweeple started sharing their top pick.

Here’s what movie buffs had to say about their top football film:

What is your favourite soccer film? Tell us in comments below.

