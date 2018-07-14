Ahead of FIFA World Cup final, Tweeple discuss best soccer films of all time

Many thought ‘Bend it like Beckham’ was the best soccer movie of all time. Many thought ‘Bend it like Beckham’ was the best soccer movie of all time.

After a series of unexpected twists and surprises, the FIFA World Cup 2018 is nearing the business end of the competition with the summit clash between France and Croatia to take place on July 15. As football buffs prepare for the epic finale between one of the world oldest country and the newest nation, Netizens are debating which is the best soccer film of all time.

Recently, in an article, Broadly deemed ‘She’s the Man’ as “the Most Important Soccer Movie of All Time”. The 2006 famous film starring Amanda Bynes may have been crowned as a favourite by the author, but clearly, Twitterati had other movies in mind. From superhit film like ‘Bend it Like Beckham’ to cherish movie like ‘Shaolin Soccer’ — Tweeple started sharing their top pick.

‘She’s the Man’ is the most important soccer movie of all time: https://t.co/aXD0ZqiDQl pic.twitter.com/njcdTdvdTK — Broadly (@broadly) July 11, 2018

Here’s what movie buffs had to say about their top football film:

That’s not how you spell Bend It Like Beckham? https://t.co/33lZHKukDQ — Anna Harrington 🏳️‍🌈 (@AnnaHarrington) July 13, 2018

Not even close! “Shaolin Soccer” is the one https://t.co/NncMg0J2jo — Ayman (@Aymanoof5) July 13, 2018

Well watch this and then change your tweet to suit 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/1RSLmRvhly — Craig Johnson (@cpj11) July 12, 2018

I must have walked into a reality where the movie Ladybugs doesn’t exist pic.twitter.com/ABPiDKlnlq — Larry Bridges Jr. (@larrybridges_jr) July 12, 2018

Gonna have to disagree here. ‘Kicking and Screaming’ is the most important soccer movie of all time. It taught kids how to win! *kids huddle up*

“Alright let’s break someone’s clavicle on 3. 1…2…3 BREAK SOMEONE’S CLAVICLE!!” https://t.co/rAL6uChJyR — Dean Gazzelli (@DGazz9) July 13, 2018

Somebody’s never seen The Big Green https://t.co/lToXqkkpFC — Josh McLean❄️ (@RadioMcLean) July 13, 2018

Ignorant West dies not know the struggles of Southall United in Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal https://t.co/LhWLzTeLYJ — Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) July 13, 2018

Has no one seen Air Bud: World Pup? https://t.co/AMo6x2xYTN — sebas🛸 (@sabritas_sebas) July 13, 2018

Green St. Hooligans begs to differ https://t.co/2W4yLyt5Ca — ernie (@ChampagneErnie) July 13, 2018

You have forgotten the original and best pic.twitter.com/yCaSKkmTOz — Tommy Roberts (@Saint_tom) July 13, 2018

Guys please we all know “el chanfle” is the best soccer movie 🎥 🍿 #bestsoccermovie pic.twitter.com/DdWCD1pqf3 — Bryan Zelaya (@BryanJZelaya) July 13, 2018

As long as no one answers with: pic.twitter.com/OzRuFzfmL7 — Basketball Jones (@BDevil90) July 13, 2018

What is your favourite soccer film? Tell us in comments below.

