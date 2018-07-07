Brazil crash out of FIFA World Cup 2018 and it’s raining memes on Twitter

With Neymar Jr out of the World Cup now, football buffs can’t stop cracking jokes on him along with Messi and Ronaldo. (Source: @EzzatHaqim/ Twitter) With Neymar Jr out of the World Cup now, football buffs can’t stop cracking jokes on him along with Messi and Ronaldo. (Source: @EzzatHaqim/ Twitter)

In a spectacular feat, Belgium sent home five-time champion Brazil from the FIFA World Cup 2018. Defeating the Latin American team in 2-1 game in the quarter finals, the European team for the first time in history reached the semi finals.

The Belgian side maintained the pressure on Neymar and co right from the beginning of the match scoring two goals in the first half. Although Brazil tried to show some mettle in the second half, Renato Augusto got the ball in the net in the 76th minute, leaving Brazil with no time to turn the game around.

For the third time in a World Cup – after 1982 and 2006 – the semifinals will feature only European teams. With the exit of all favourite teams and star players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and now Neymar Jr, it was raining memes and jokes on Twitter. And of course, Twitterati couldn’t have enough of Neymar’s rolling jokes.

Check out these memes and jokes from Twitter

Neymar, Messi & Ronaldo at the start of the World Cup vs at the end of the World Cup #BRABEL #BELBRA pic.twitter.com/1OHgNaSbkg — Roar Of The Kop (@_RoarOfTheKop_) July 6, 2018

“Hello Neymar, I’m waiting for you at the airport, where are you?” pic.twitter.com/OLGTXYCFAw — Leshon 🏆⚽ (@LeshonLJ) July 7, 2018

Neymar on his way to the airport #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/BmZxebB1d8 — Simon Smith (@simonfromharlow) July 6, 2018

Neymar: Hello, can you pick me up at airport.

Ronaldo&Messi : Yahh, otw pic.twitter.com/4fadiNSC23 — ezzat. (@EzzatHaqim) July 6, 2018

#البرازيل_بلجيكا. #BRABEL

Brazil players: “Come on Neymar get in the plane.” Neymar: “No thanks, I am rolling all the way to Brazil.” pic.twitter.com/jZG5oJudSV — bechir loussaief (@ferryville2012) July 6, 2018

Neymar is off to the airport😂 pic.twitter.com/N6xMLpuNVS — Ross McCulloch (@Rossmac212) July 6, 2018

After Friday’s quarter-final results, Belgium will take on France in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. The next day in Moscow, it will be either England or Sweden against either Russia or Croatia. The other two quarterfinal matches will be played Sunday.

Belgium, which finished fourth at the 1986 tournament and has never won the European Championship, will hope its golden generation can deliver its first trophy.

