Saturday, July 07, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Brazil crash out of FIFA World Cup 2018 and it’s raining memes on Twitter

With the exit of all favourite teams and star players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and now Neymar Jr, it is raining memes and jokes on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 7, 2018 10:39:16 am
fifa world cup 2018, brazil, belgium, brazil vs belgium, neymar, brazil world cup quarter final, neymar memes, neymar rolling jokes, indian express, sports news, football news With Neymar Jr out of the World Cup now, football buffs can’t stop cracking jokes on him along with Messi and Ronaldo.  (Source: @EzzatHaqim/ Twitter)

In a spectacular feat, Belgium sent home five-time champion Brazil from the FIFA World Cup 2018. Defeating the Latin American team in 2-1 game in the quarter finals, the European team for the first time in history reached the semi finals.

The Belgian side maintained the pressure on Neymar and co right from the beginning of the match scoring two goals in the first half. Although Brazil tried to show some mettle in the second half, Renato Augusto got the ball in the net in the 76th minute, leaving Brazil with no time to turn the game around.

For the third time in a World Cup – after 1982 and 2006 – the semifinals will feature only European teams. With the exit of all favourite teams and star players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and now Neymar Jr, it was raining memes and jokes on Twitter. And of course, Twitterati couldn’t have enough of Neymar’s rolling jokes.

After Friday’s quarter-final results, Belgium will take on France in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. The next day in Moscow, it will be either England or Sweden against either Russia or Croatia. The other two quarterfinal matches will be played Sunday.

Belgium, which finished fourth at the 1986 tournament and has never won the European Championship, will hope its golden generation can deliver its first trophy.

