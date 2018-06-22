FIFA World Cup 2018: After Argentina’s shocking loss to Croatia, supporters cope up with memes and GIFs

The humiliating loss of Argentina against Croatia has left fans around the world disappointed. The humiliating loss of Argentina against Croatia has left fans around the world disappointed.

Argentina’s humiliating 0-3 defeat to Croatia in a Group D match of the FIFA World Cup has left the team’s supporters across the world in a state of shock. It was the South American nation’s biggest defeat in the group stages of the World Cup since 1958, when they lost 1-6 to Czechoslovakia. Ante Rebic, Ivan Rakitic and skipper Luka Modric were on target for Croatia.

Soon after the loss, Argentinian supporters on social media vented their ire against the team’s ’lackluster’ attitude during the match. And they spared no one, including captain and star player Lionel Messi.

While initial reaction on the loss was that of frustration and rage, it slowly turned into humour as fans roasted the team using hilarious GIFs and memes. Sample these.

Messi when he wakes up today pic.twitter.com/mLtzEhPWzs — Supreeth Mohan alias SuMo (@supreeth28) June 22, 2018

“Argentine players getting ready for their next match” Other players- Ab kuch naya karna padhega… *Messi started to speak* Coach- pic.twitter.com/xjBmF08CS6 — super wala man (@Sarcastic_fanta) June 22, 2018

When you are half way across town and remember you left the stove on! #messi #ARGvsCrO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/b23FAkQEEw — Anindita Debnath Nair (@PartTimeCook) June 21, 2018

Much of the debate surrounded Messi emerging as GOAT and his comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance in the World Cup.

When u just realise that Ronaldo has more goals than the whole of Argentina worldcup #ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/e0hJPFOEgu — Philip. ugonna (@philip_ugonna) June 22, 2018

You talking about GOAT?

RONALDO MESSI pic.twitter.com/28Hc8y0Ifw — Alkali_ (@itchy__fingers) June 22, 2018

Dear Ronaldo, How are you doing it?

4goals in 2 matches

Scoring a penalty

Scoring a free kick

In this same World Cup. It is hard here, Kindly help me, I’ve only one match left. Your No. 1 fan,

D L Messi pic.twitter.com/vzyXtPqAoD — Genius Joker NG 🇳🇬 (@GeniusJokerNG) June 21, 2018

But in the end there were still many loyal Messi fans who extended their support for the star player and defended him saying it’s a “team effort and Messi alone shouldn’t be blamed.”

Put in work for the team time after time, when everyone in the team was down you had their back, why can’t they reciprocate.. come rain! come shine!!, True football lovers are with you..#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/8uKFua8b8a — farmboooi (@lilxaint) June 22, 2018

#ARGCRO Can we stop now cause what I see is that everyone is blaming Messi for the loss of Argentina…..Messi is just an one player he’s not the whole team😭😭😭He tried he’s best🙏 pic.twitter.com/P7MOs9jVMX — Ndingu Mxhosa👑 (@KiiloYung) June 22, 2018

When these 6 markers closed down Messi, the other 9 Argentina players couldn’t even dodge the remaining 4 Croatian players to create some good chances for Argentina. They prefer to just stand still and watch closely what Messi does.

#ARGCRO pic.twitter.com/XF8VoZFdbs — Tafheem Bangash 🔥💯🇵🇰 (@Mister_Poizon) June 22, 2018

Just a guy trying to make his country proud while being painted as the villain. Just a guy carrying his nation to Russia only for him to be buried in the million. The little kid from Rosario who grown up loving that shirt just to see himself burn in it. They don’t deserve you. pic.twitter.com/adfdidcWc2 — MessiTheGOAT (@InspiredByMessi) June 21, 2018

After drawing their opening contest against Iceland, Argentina needed a win to push for a qualification in Round of 16. But the 0-3 defeat has seriously hampered their chances, and now La Albiceleste need to push for a win against Nigeria to get back into the thick of things. Moreover, they would also have to be dependent on the other results in the group going their way.

