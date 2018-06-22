Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: After Argentina’s shocking loss to Croatia, supporters cope up with memes and GIFs

While initial reaction to Argentina's performance during the crucial match against Croatia was that of frustration and rage, it slowly turned into humour as fans roasted the team using hilarious GIFs and memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2018 3:00:45 pm
argentina, croatia, lionel messi, fifa world cup, argentina world cup 2018, fifa world cup messi, messi vs ronaldo, arg vs cro messi, indian express, football news, sports news, viral news The humiliating loss of Argentina against Croatia has left fans around the world disappointed.
Related News

Argentina’s humiliating 0-3 defeat to Croatia in a Group D match of the FIFA World Cup has left the team’s supporters across the world in a state of shock. It was the South American nation’s biggest defeat in the group stages of the World Cup since 1958, when they lost 1-6 to Czechoslovakia. Ante Rebic, Ivan Rakitic and skipper Luka Modric were on target for Croatia.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: Italian painter reimagines football icons as 19th century kings and generals

Soon after the loss, Argentinian supporters on social media vented their ire against the team’s ’lackluster’ attitude during the match. And they spared no one, including captain and star player Lionel Messi.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw, leads to meme-fest on Twitter

While initial reaction on the loss was that of frustration and rage, it slowly turned into humour as fans roasted the team using hilarious GIFs and memes. Sample these.

Much of the debate surrounded Messi emerging as GOAT and his comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance in the World Cup.

But in the end there were still many loyal Messi fans who extended their support for the star player and defended him saying it’s a “team effort and Messi alone shouldn’t be blamed.”

After drawing their opening contest against Iceland, Argentina needed a win to push for a qualification in Round of 16. But the 0-3 defeat has seriously hampered their chances, and now La Albiceleste need to push for a win against Nigeria to get back into the thick of things. Moreover, they would also have to be dependent on the other results in the group going their way.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now