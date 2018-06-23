FIFA Word Cup 2018: Shaqiri and Xhaka celebrated Switzerland’s win with ‘double eagle’ symbol but not everyone is happy

The gesture made by Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri — open hands together with the thumbs interlocked and fingers outstretched — resembled the double-headed eagle, which is displayed on Albania’s national flag. (Source: BBC 5 live Sport, Alex Terrell/Twitter) The gesture made by Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri — open hands together with the thumbs interlocked and fingers outstretched — resembled the double-headed eagle, which is displayed on Albania’s national flag. (Source: BBC 5 live Sport, Alex Terrell/Twitter)

In football, anything can happen, even in the last dying seconds of a match. The recent game between Switzerland and Serbia is a clear example of that. By scoring a goal in the 90th-minute, Switzerland not only took the lead in the game but also a huge step towards the final 16 of the World Cup. However, many fans noticed a symbol that both Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri made to celebrate their respective goals.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil’s win against Costa Rica turns Neymar and Tweeple emotional

It turns out that while both the players grew up in Switzerland, they have ethnic Albanian heritage. The gesture made by them – open hands together with the thumbs interlocked and fingers outstretched – resembled the double-headed eagle, which is displayed on Albania’s national flag. While there are speculations that the gesture might inflame tension among Serbian nationalists and ethnic Albanians, there is also quite some buzz about it on social media. Though some people supported the two players, others wondered why the game was being politicised in the first place. Here are some of the reactions that were trending on social media:

Swiss players celebrating with the Albanian eagle in a match against Serbia and people still act like sports aren’t political — Astead (@AsteadWesley) June 22, 2018

Both Xhaka and Shaqiri with the Albanian eagle…

Let’s see how FIFA’s “keep politics out of sport” thing goes in the coming days. lol. — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) June 22, 2018

At least 5 players in this Swiss starting line-up of Albanian/Kosovan-origin, playing against Serbia. Could make the game lively. — Kaamil Ahmed (@KaamilAhmed) June 22, 2018

Most of the world probably didn’t notice, but the sign saying “you got scored on by an Albanian” probably infuriated a whole lot of Serbs watching at home. — Sean Grogan (@RiseAM_) June 22, 2018

Significant celebration from Xhaka. An ethnic Albanian Serb whose family had to flee Kosovo from Serbia and his father was put in prison for 3 years protesting Yugoslavian rule. He does the Albanian Eagle – the symbol of Albania. #worldcup — Ian Greenhill 🚀 (@ohjawbone) June 22, 2018

Kosovan refugee with Kosovan flag on his boot scores late winner against Serbia. More than a game. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) June 22, 2018

This is not the first time that sportspersons have used the platform to make political statements. During the 1968 Olympics, athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos both raised their black glove-adorned fists while receiving the medals. This was symbolic to the Black Power salute, which later Smith clarified in his autobiography was more like a ‘human rights’ salute.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd