Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • FIFA Word Cup 2018: Shaqiri and Xhaka celebrated Switzerland’s win with ‘double eagle’ symbol but not everyone is happy

FIFA Word Cup 2018: Shaqiri and Xhaka celebrated Switzerland’s win with ‘double eagle’ symbol but not everyone is happy

Both Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri grew up in Switzerland but have ethnic Albanian heritage. The gesture made by them -- open hands together with the thumbs interlocked and fingers outstretched -- resembled the double-headed eagle, which is displayed on Albania’s national flag.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2018 4:23:51 pm
FIFA Word Cup 2018,Shaqiri, Xhaka, fifa world cup live streaming, serbia vs switzerland, serbia vs switzerland score, world cup, indian express, indian express news The gesture made by Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri — open hands together with the thumbs interlocked and fingers outstretched — resembled the double-headed eagle, which is displayed on Albania’s national flag. (Source: BBC 5 live Sport, Alex Terrell/Twitter)
Related News

In football, anything can happen, even in the last dying seconds of a match. The recent game between Switzerland and Serbia is a clear example of that. By scoring a goal in the 90th-minute, Switzerland not only took the lead in the game but also a huge step towards the final 16 of the World Cup. However, many fans noticed a symbol that both Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri made to celebrate their respective goals.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil’s win against Costa Rica turns Neymar and Tweeple emotional

It turns out that while both the players grew up in Switzerland, they have ethnic Albanian heritage. The gesture made by them – open hands together with the thumbs interlocked and fingers outstretched – resembled the double-headed eagle, which is displayed on Albania’s national flag. While there are speculations that the gesture might inflame tension among Serbian nationalists and ethnic Albanians, there is also quite some buzz about it on social media. Though some people supported the two players, others wondered why the game was being politicised in the first place. Here are some of the reactions that were trending on social media:

This is not the first time that sportspersons have used the platform to make political statements. During the 1968 Olympics, athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos both raised their black glove-adorned fists while receiving the medals. This was symbolic to the Black Power salute, which later Smith clarified in his autobiography was more like a ‘human rights’ salute.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now