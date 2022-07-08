Fevicol brings back old creative to roast Boris Johnson ‘royally’

After months of resisting, the British prime minister on Thursday finally announced he would step down from office. Since then, he has been trending globally and become the butt of jokes and fodder for memes online, with even brands from across the globe poking fun at him. In India, Fevicol too joined the fun by bringing back an old meme.

The adhesive brand known for its savage takes on contemporary issues, replugged a creative from 2020 as a commentary on the political drama unfolding in the UK. The post showed the royal crown of the British monarchy with a message, “Dear Royal Family, Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jaana chahiye tha (you should have taken Fevicol and not Kohinoor)”.

Bragging about their ultimate bond and unbreakable quality in witty wordplay, it added in the caption, “Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta“, meaning the family would not have been broken.

Resharing the creative, the brand said on Friday, “(Bor)iss baar hum phirse kahenge… (we will say this again)”.

For the uninitiated, the original post was shared after Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their decision to “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the British royal family, and become financially independent.

After Johnson announced he would quit, many from the Madam Tussauds museum to KFC to even the football club Chelsea have jumped on the bandwagon with netizens to roast the politician.

Although calls for the prime minister to resign have been made ever since he was embroiled in the “Partygate” scandal, he insisted on clinging to his position for as long as he could. However, a recent scandal involving former party whip Chris Pincher exploded in the government. For the beleaguered Johnson, the final blow came when many cabinet ministers said they had lost their faith in his leadership.