Feminism, up in the air! Chinese high-school grads pose in bikinis in flight attendant recruitment process

Chinese high school graduates appear in bikini to get hired as flight attendants/ Screenshot: Daily Mail Chinese high school graduates appear in bikini to get hired as flight attendants/ Screenshot: Daily Mail

China’s aviation industry has been in news before for sexism and exploitation of women, but hiring models and flight attendants from the same competition is probably a first. (Though, hiring models as flight attendants has happened many a time before.)

In Qingdao, Northeast China, modelling agency Oriental Beauty recently hosted a competition where recruiters from both the fashion and aviation industries were present to hire for their respective fields. More than 1,000 female high-school graduates appeared in bikinis and uniforms in consecutive rounds seeking jobs, reported People’s Daily.

Oriental Beauty’s website said potential candidates had to be at least 5′ 6″ in height, although for “exceptionally beautiful” women, the criteria dropped to 5’5″ and “elegant, slim, have sweet voice and have no scars in the exposed part of their skin”.

Source: Sceenshot/ Daily Mail Source: Sceenshot/ Daily Mail

The Chinese aviation industry has grown tremendously after 2008 financial crisis and women have played a monumental role in it. Amid fierce competition among each other, “compared with operators in the West, Chinese airlines appear to be more dependent upon young and attractive female cabin staff to deliver their version of ‘quality’ to customers.And internationally, the only way to have an edge over others is through cabin crew,” writes Fortune website.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App