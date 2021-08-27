Female athlete cuts 6-ft-long hair after 13 years, donates it for a good cause

While maintaining long hair might be a tedious task for most, a US woman kept growing it for 17 long years! And when finally she decided to get a haircut, it was all for a good cause: charity. As her hair grew longer than 6 feet, she decided to donate it while also eyeing to set a Guinness World Record.

On Thursday, Zahab Kamal Khan from Northern Virginia bid adieu to her luscious black hair in front of cameras in an official attempt to set the Guinness World Record (GWR) for “most hair donated to a charity by an individual”. The 30-year-old woman, a Pakistani immigrant, got her last haircut when she was 13, The Washington Post reported.

Khan, a professional squash player, decided to donate her hair to Children With Hair Loss, an American orgnisation that provides “free human hair replacements to children with medically-related hair loss”.

“Donating 5’1″ to @childrenwithhairloss,” Khan wrote online sharing an image after getting a hair cut long due.

Saying that brain behind the idea was her father, she added: “My Dad’s idea changed my life, our 18 year dream finally coming true”.

For those wondering the secret behind her long locks, the woman revealed to ABC13News that it was her grandmother’s hair oil that kept it healthy all these years.

“I’m kind of nervous and excited to see my short hair, but I’m going to miss my hair,” Khan told the local media about new makeover.

Another major donation was made to the same organisation in 2019 for which a world record was set “for the most hair donated to charity in 24 hours”. GWR is yet to officially recognise Khan’s donation to the organisation.

Interestingly, the “Largest donation of hair” record with the GWR is set by Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. According to its website, “an estimated 6.5 million people make donations of their hair every year” as a form of sacrifice, which is later auctioned off.