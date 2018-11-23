Female astrophysicist’s experience at airport security sparks gender bias debate on Twitter

A woman astrophysicist’s disappointing experience at airport security has set off a huge debate surrounding gender bias and outlook of people towards women in the scientific field. California-based Amber Roberts, an astrophysicist and an artificial intelligence program director, was recently “talked down” by a random guy when she took out not one but two laptops from her bag.

Advertising

Talking to Twitter, she shared the incident online with hashtags #WomenInSTEM and #womenintech saying, “*I take out both of my laptops at airport security* Random guy: *scoffs* “What do you need 2 laptops for?” Me: “Well one is for my astrophysics work and one is for my artificial intelligence work.”

*I take out both of my laptops at airport security* Random guy: *scoffs* “What do you need 2 laptops for?” Me: “Well one is for my astrophysics work and one is for my artificial intelligence work.” #priceless #WomenInSTEM #womenintech #ai #GirlBoss — Amber Roberts (@AstronomerAmber) November 19, 2018

The tweet which meant to highlight the prejudices started trending on Reddit, however, not for the reason she liked.

“I am now trending on r/Iamverysmart. If anyone is curious as to why women might feel unwelcome in tech, check it out. To be clear about the guy asking about my laptops he was talking down to me using a patronizing voice, he also asked twice believing I owed him an explanation,” she wrote in another tweet. She also highlighted how “no one is commenting on the fact that the guy didn’t deserve an answer, but are focusing on why I don’t need two laptops.” Many also raised questions about her ability and many added, “There is no way ‘this girl’ could be considered an expert in both fields.”

What saddens me about the subreddit is that no one is commenting on the fact that the guy didn’t deserve an answer, but are focusing on why I don’t need two laptops. Also that there is no way “this girl” could be considered an expert in both fields. #genderbias — Amber Roberts (@AstronomerAmber) November 20, 2018

She underlined that she was not the first or the only one facing this kind of discrimination or prejudices on an everyday basis and said she wants others to keep this in mind when they try to get more women involved in tech.

This isn’t the first, nor will it be the last time something like this happens to me. The reason I am sharing this experience is because these are important things to keep in mind when we are trying to solve the problem of getting more women involved in tech. #womenintech — Amber Roberts (@AstronomerAmber) November 20, 2018

Her Twitter thread is now going viral and many shared a similar experience and weighed in the situation. Few also said maybe there wasn’t a gender bias and the man was just intrigued.

I have been at the airport with a laptop, a tablet, a blackberry, an iphone, and oh yeah, another smaller laptop, and a satellite phone in a small carrying case, and no one, I mean no one asked me any questions about it. So… yeah… he wondered why this “girl” had IT stuff. https://t.co/AdCaqtOY0C — MCORyan (@ryanjfortner) November 23, 2018

“why do you have two laptops? That seems kind of redunda-“ “I AM A WOMAN AND I’M BEING OPPRESSED FOR DARING TO BREAK THE GLASS CEILING THAT SHACKLES WOMEN FROM THE FIELD OF SCIENCE PLEASE RETWEET” https://t.co/lF43AByZ3C — deadass/shoebill (@tiredass79) November 23, 2018

What all women deal with every day at least once regardless of whether we are an astrophysicist or a mom. #sexismsucks https://t.co/HwRnP44cvZ — Bernadine Fox (@bernadinefox) November 22, 2018

When you bring your limited perspective to the airport 🙄 https://t.co/RtaUW0Ttfx — Bongani Langa (@earnfromhomedad) November 22, 2018

Oh, look, I’m not the only one 😂 this laptop is for coding, this one is for design, here’s my kindle for reading, phone, and there’s a baby trying to make a run for it lol #meAtAnAirport https://t.co/1JRoMzyTTg — Joanna Walker (@yi5h) November 22, 2018

Once again, the responses reveal so much about the problem. https://t.co/1Y9PVuUutC — Dampscribbler 🌧️✒️ (@dampscribbler) November 22, 2018

When people discriminate you based on your #gender, instead of taking it as an offense, answer them with your #boss of a confidence and be proud of what #You do.

You’re not obliged to explain yourself. You’re here because YOU’RE here REGARDLESS of your gender.#genderequality https://t.co/cRKjT4hXsx — The Spunky Niche (@thespunkyniche) November 22, 2018

Why do I read the comments??? Some of the comments are awful and demonstrates the microaggression women experience all the time! Grrrr! https://t.co/tfMXFABoeK — Dr. Marianne Jacobsen (@Dr_mcj) November 22, 2018

I travel with 2 laptops – personal and corporate. You’d be surprised how many times I’ve been asked in a TSA security line why I have 2 laptops. There was often a sense of judgment in the tone of the people asking. Also, yay women in STEM positions! The world needs more of you. https://t.co/3eBrqN1reU — Race Bannon 🏳️‍🌈 🌊 ✏ (@BannonRace) November 22, 2018

Or he could’ve just been wondering why you had two laptops? https://t.co/0EcPa7mLKk — Poop Lasagna 💩 (@PoopLasagna) November 22, 2018

The amount of TIMES i have been asked TWICE if im doing astrophysics AND if im familiar with coding is ridiculous. Women could do anything and men would downgrade us smh https://t.co/lcUc9zH0ZU — m. (@beauxingful) November 21, 2018

I’m no scientist, but generally travel with 2 computers. One a locked down corporate thing, the other to keep in touch with family. No one has ever asked why. I dont know if it’s a gender bias issue. But let the facts speak for themselves. — bill knott (@knottski) November 21, 2018

1- none of his damn business. 2- did he aske everyone else in line why they have more than one electronic? 3- you rock and I hope my daughter grows up to be as smart as you! — MNMichelle (@MRS7608) November 21, 2018

I have two laptops. My reasons are nobody’s damn business! — Monica Davies (@MonicaDavies01) November 21, 2018

As a society, we should promote women who are proud of their work, not chastise them when they vocalize it. Girls growing up need more role models in STEM, not more pushback. — James Fargnoli (@jamesfargnoli) November 21, 2018

I am a man and i have two laptops (one for work and one for leisure) plus a tab plus a galaxy 9+ and im constantly harassed at airport security…..voila ! #Airport #security https://t.co/lCFLMnIrM1 — city_of_glass (@cityofglass4) November 22, 2018