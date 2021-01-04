Akshay Kumar unveils FAU-G game’s anthem on Instagram, here’s how people reacted

The short video of the game gives a glimpse of the Ladakh episode as Indian soldiers go up against PLA troops.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the game FAU-G’s anthem Sunday and its release date, prompting a wide range of reactions online. The game’s creation was first announced when the Indian government banned wildly popular mobile game PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in September 2020 soon after border tensions with China escalated.

According to the Instagram post, FAU-G, which is based on the Indian Army’s soldiers, is set to release on January 26.

A short video from the game shows a scenario set in Ladakh where Indian soldiers go up against enemy troops. Unlike PUBG that was a battle royale, FAU-G will have episodes or missions.

“Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border…these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem,” the actor wrote while sharing the video.

The anthem and release date announcements come as PUBG Corporation tries to make a comeback in India, with a new game specially designed for the Indian market.

FAU-G, which stands for Fearless and United Guards is an online multiplayer game developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games.