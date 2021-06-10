‘Desi dads are all same’: Father’s reply to daughter on getting a job wins the internet, netizens say relatable

Updated: June 10, 2021 1:42:03 pm
Growing up abroad in a desi household is quite different, with parents setting a unique set of rules and high expectations — and it’s not easy to satisfy desi parents. A case in point is of a young woman, who recently broke the joyous news to her family that she got a job. But it was her father’s reply that has left netizens laughing out loud.
A Twitter user, Neha (@ughneha), who lives in Toronto, Canada shared a screenshot of her family group’s WhatsApp chat. After sharing the news that she got a job, the young woman expressed her gratitude by saying: “Couldn’t have done it without you guys, love you [sic]”.
While one usually may expect a congratulatory message as a following text, it didn’t happen here. In fact, reacting to the her message, her father quickly responded saying, “Relax Neha, you haven’t won the Oscar [sic]. The name by which the father’s number was saved suggests, he is from Pakistan.
Seeing her father’s reply, the woman shared the screenshot online and the tweet went viral not only on the microblogging site — where it got over 4 lakh likes — but also on other platforms as well, with most saying they can totally relate to it.
told my dad i got a new job and this is his response? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8rROnxI3wH
— neha (@ughneha) June 7, 2021
Desi people around the world instantly could relate to her father’s response and said they are no stranger to such savage or sarcastic reply. While lauding her father’s sense of humour, many said that trust immigrant parents to keep their children humble and grounded. Many also highlighted that most fathers are not quite good at expressing their feeling well and often resort to curt replies but inside our super proud.
Is this my father https://t.co/Ptj99P07NA
— sarika (@sarikasood19) June 10, 2021
The asian energy is so strong in this one 💀 https://t.co/nqzsugjqIr
— ▪️▪️➖▪️ (@smurfirza) June 10, 2021
😭 immigrant parents steady keeping us humble https://t.co/LREZfy7g8A
— OOD (@Double_OD) June 9, 2021
this is exactly how my family reacted to me getting my first job lil https://t.co/fDOAuqy0Yn
— mei (@shinwoness) June 9, 2021
My father leaves me on seen 😭😭👍 https://t.co/F7zJoCh1GO
— Anjali || Check Pinned 📌 (@PeerViTuu) June 9, 2021
lol but this is quite funny and a bit sarcastic https://t.co/3Yxg38glw7
— Steffi⁷ (@steffiangellll) June 9, 2021
“I can’t wait to send you guys a first day of work picture!!!”
My dad: “it’s just orientation Dionne at least make it to your first actual day” 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/6S6kIzzZsS
— Dionne Ruiz (@dionnerenee_) June 9, 2021
are you telling me dad’s respond with stuff other than “ok” 🤯
— extra 🍟 (@__highthots_) June 7, 2021
Nobody else thought he was being funny😅 I honestly thought he was joking.
— Rico Allen (@ricothesamurai) June 8, 2021
Yeah idk if this is a good message. most brown parents never celebrate their kids especially their daughters. Humility is important but sometimes you want your parents to be proud 🥲.
— Pooja what is this behaviour (@mangamuppet) June 8, 2021
You rn pic.twitter.com/K6myl3CSBp
— BdB (@TrevFutbol) June 8, 2021
\\
Truly ! They feel proud inside but there’s something about showing it openly 😂
— Zee (@ThatArianGirl) June 8, 2021
Yes, another Neha confirming it :)
— nananana (@adaennayaidhu) June 8, 2021
Not all desi dads are same, my father was overjoyed when i told him about my job he was very very supportive, take me for the test and wait about 3 hours there, again take me there for interview, he was my pillar, my strength. Lost him last year 🥺
— 𝐒𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐝🖊 (@bia_siddiqui) June 8, 2021
the furthest my dad would go is use the “😍” emoji 😭
— S (@snh_129) June 8, 2021
He wants you to do more. I believe a simple way to push kids for more to do and dads wants to make him proud..
— Gohar Mehsud (@tribaljournlist) June 8, 2021
20 kms to school mostly relates everyone’s dad😅
— Raj (@Raj21496316) June 8, 2021
Dad‘s are always there to humble us 😭 or reply with 👍🏼 ha
— 𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙖 ♥︎ (@MtotheG_) June 9, 2021
Mujhe laga sabka baap ek hi hai
Ye sab achha hua bata diye ki “not all pakistani/desi dads are same” 😭
— prathmesh tiwari (@prathmeshhT) June 8, 2021
😂😂That’s baba’s way of saying he’s happy and super proud of you, so cute.
— Tholang Mathopa (@mathopa2lang) June 8, 2021
lmao classic Baba response. “Accha ab boss ban ke dekhao”.
— Seeby | حسيب (@justseeby) June 8, 2021
And then they brag their kid’s unappreciated success in their circle till the doomsday 😂
— Ammara Gondal (@AmmaraGondal) June 8, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-