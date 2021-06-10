‘Desi dads are all same’: Father’s reply to daughter on getting a job wins the internet, netizens say relatable

Many said that desi parents find it hard to express their true motions and its their way to keep the children humble.

Growing up abroad in a desi household is quite different, with parents setting a unique set of rules and high expectations — and it’s not easy to satisfy desi parents. A case in point is of a young woman, who recently broke the joyous news to her family that she got a job. But it was her father’s reply that has left netizens laughing out loud.

A Twitter user, Neha (@ughneha), who lives in Toronto, Canada shared a screenshot of her family group’s WhatsApp chat. After sharing the news that she got a job, the young woman expressed her gratitude by saying: “Couldn’t have done it without you guys, love you [sic]”.

While one usually may expect a congratulatory message as a following text, it didn’t happen here. In fact, reacting to the her message, her father quickly responded saying, “Relax Neha, you haven’t won the Oscar [sic]. The name by which the father’s number was saved suggests, he is from Pakistan.

Seeing her father’s reply, the woman shared the screenshot online and the tweet went viral not only on the microblogging site — where it got over 4 lakh likes — but also on other platforms as well, with most saying they can totally relate to it.

told my dad i got a new job and this is his response? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/8rROnxI3wH — neha (@ughneha) June 7, 2021

Desi people around the world instantly could relate to her father’s response and said they are no stranger to such savage or sarcastic reply. While lauding her father’s sense of humour, many said that trust immigrant parents to keep their children humble and grounded. Many also highlighted that most fathers are not quite good at expressing their feeling well and often resort to curt replies but inside our super proud.

