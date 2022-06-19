Here is how netizens marked #FathersDay on Twitter

Father’s Day is celebrated every third Sunday of June in several parts of the world. On June 19 this year, big brands and celebrities marked Father’s day on their social media accounts to celebrate the bond of fatherhood, paternal responsibilities, and everything in between.

While Google marked Father’s Day with a touching animated doodle that showed two hands— one of a child and the other of a father—indulging in activities like baking and painting, the Mumbai police referred to popular dialogues mouthed by characters in Bollywood movies who played father figures to make a point about road safety.

In America, Father’s Day was first celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Washington by Sonora Smart Dodd. She was the daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, who raised his six children as a single parent. Dodd was inspired by Anna Jarvis, the founder of Mother’s Day, to initiate Father’s Day celebrations in her church. She wanted to honour sacrifices made by fathers for their families.

To the men who are playing their roles as fathers, the real dads raising their kids right, the responsible dads, I respect you all. HAPPY FATHERS DAY. — Shola (@jayythedope) June 19, 2022

fun fact: you are your dad’s most ordered item 😋 pic.twitter.com/P7vqaYKFYX — zomato (@zomato) June 19, 2022

For you FATHERs, on this father’s DAY. You belong to the order of men who live to a full ripe old age. You belong to the generation who sees their children’s children up to the fourth generation. Happy Fathers Day pic.twitter.com/SuxXbRW8jz — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) June 19, 2022

It’s moments like these that take me back to the days when Papa used to be the one behind the camera as I curiously peeked from the sides. Trying to absorb his love for filmmaking as much as I could.#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/AgotYdgBxg — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 19, 2022

This is how it all started. Daddy and I jamming on toy instruments. Thank you for teaching me how to Rock out and always screaming for me! Happy Fathers Day x #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/gdEF7KxZTg — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) June 19, 2022

It is interesting to note that different countries celebrate Father’s Day on different dates. In many European countries, Father’s Day is celebrated on March 19 as it coincides with the birthday of Saint Joseph who was the legal father of Jesus Christ. In countries like Spain, Estonia, and Lithuania, Father’s Day is a national holiday but is marked on different dates in accordance with their local traditions.

In 1972, the then US president Richard Nixon’s administration declared the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. Since then, thanks to the US’s cultural hegemony, the third Sunday in June began to be unofficially celebrated as Father’s Day in many parts of the world.