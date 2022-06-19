scorecardresearch
Here is how netizens marked #FathersDay on Twitter

In countries like Spain, Lithuania, and Estonia, Father’s Day is a national holiday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 4:20:53 pm
Father’s day, father’s day 2022, fathers day history, fathers day memes, fathers day tweets, Indian ExpressIn 1972, then US president Richard Nixon’s administration declared the third Sunday in June as Father’s day.

Father’s Day is celebrated every third Sunday of June in several parts of the world. On June 19 this year, big brands and celebrities marked Father’s day on their social media accounts to celebrate the bond of fatherhood, paternal responsibilities, and everything in between.

While Google marked Father’s Day with a touching animated doodle that showed two hands— one of a child and the other of a father—indulging in activities like baking and painting, the Mumbai police referred to popular dialogues mouthed by characters in Bollywood movies who played father figures to make a point about road safety.

ALSO READ |‘Peak dad behaviour’: Man makes it to Forbes List, desi father’s reaction wins the internet

In America, Father’s Day was first celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Washington by Sonora Smart Dodd. She was the daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, who raised his six children as a single parent. Dodd was inspired by Anna Jarvis, the founder of Mother’s Day, to initiate Father’s Day celebrations in her church. She wanted to honour sacrifices made by fathers for their families.

 

 

It is interesting to note that different countries celebrate Father’s Day on different dates. In many European countries, Father’s Day is celebrated on March 19 as it coincides with the birthday of Saint Joseph who was the legal father of Jesus Christ. In countries like Spain, Estonia, and Lithuania, Father’s Day is a national holiday but is marked on different dates in accordance with their local traditions.

In 1972, the then US president Richard Nixon’s administration declared the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. Since then, thanks to the US’s cultural hegemony, the third Sunday in June began to be unofficially celebrated as Father’s Day in many parts of the world.

