Father’s Day 2022: Google doodle wishes all dads with an adorable GIF

On the occasion of Father’s day, Google Sunday wished all the dads with a creative GIF doodle. In India, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in the moth of June. This year, it is being celebrated today (June 19).

Google says, “Whether they’re near or far, make Dad a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle. Happy Father’s Day!”

Fathers are superheroes who work hard to keep their families physically and financially healthy. Father’s Day, as such, is a celebration honoring them. Father’s Day is dedicated not only to fathers, but also to father figures who shape our minds and play a vital role in giving wings to our dreams.

Father’s Day was founded in the US by one Sonora Smart Dodd. Sonora’s father was a civil war veteran, William Jackson Smart. He was a single parent from Arkansas who selflessly raised six children. Sonora had heard about how Anna Jarvis had created Mother’s Day in honor of her mother. So, she told the pastor of her church that there should be something similar to celebrate fathers. She wanted to honor and acknowledge the role of her father and all fathers on the day of William’s birth anniversary, which was June 5.