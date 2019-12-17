A Japanese toddler is kept calm using life-sized cutouts of his mother

To make it more ‘realistic’, there are multiple cutouts of the woman. To make it more ‘realistic’, there are multiple cutouts of the woman.

One person in Japan claims to have the perfect solution to prevent a one-year-old boy from crying every time his mother steps out of the room: life-sized cutouts.

Twitter user @sato_nezi shared photos of the multiple life-sized cardboard cutouts of the boy’s mother that could be placed across the house to trick him into believing she was there. There were photos and videos also shared to establish just how successful the plan was.

In the video, the woman can be seen placing a cutout before going out of the front door. The child is seen peacefully playing with his toys, with the cut out in the background.

To make it seem more ‘realistic’, there are two cutouts of the woman – one in which she’s standing and one in which she’s kneeling. Both cutouts were kept out of the child’s reach. The cutouts were reportedly made by a service that makes display boards for supermarkets and shops.

On social media, many thought the idea was brilliant. Here are some of the reactions:

