A Japanese toddler is kept calm using life-sized cutouts of his mother

One person in Japan claims to have the perfect solution to prevent a one-year-old boy from crying every time his mother steps out of the room: life-sized cutouts.
Twitter user @sato_nezi shared photos of the multiple life-sized cardboard cutouts of the boy’s mother that could be placed across the house to trick him into believing she was there. There were photos and videos also shared to establish just how successful the plan was.
In the video, the woman can be seen placing a cutout before going out of the front door. The child is seen peacefully playing with his toys, with the cut out in the background.
うちの1歳児、お母さんが視界から消えるとすぐ泣いちゃうので、大変。
その対策として「等身大パネルの母」を設置するとどうなるか実験してみた。
（つづく） pic.twitter.com/VOgy1619G0
— 佐藤ねじ🌲ブルーパドル (@sato_nezi) December 8, 2019
結果、20分くらい気づかれず。これはたまには役立つかも…
このパネルは、ビッグダミー（スーパーとかにある巨大なパネル）など、販促物をつくってるリンクスさんにお願いして、「ビッグマミー」をつくってもらいました🙏https://t.co/zLfGDZpiPa pic.twitter.com/zp5qiyqoRq
— 佐藤ねじ🌲ブルーパドル (@sato_nezi) December 8, 2019
To make it seem more ‘realistic’, there are two cutouts of the woman – one in which she’s standing and one in which she’s kneeling. Both cutouts were kept out of the child’s reach. The cutouts were reportedly made by a service that makes display boards for supermarkets and shops.
On social media, many thought the idea was brilliant. Here are some of the reactions:
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App