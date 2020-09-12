Man turns garage into classroom for daughter’s remote schooling, triggers conversation online

The video showing the classroom setup for the child at home is going viral across social media sites. (Source: @chocolat_ice_cream/ Reddit)

As children around the world have been forced into remote learning, a man’s effort for creating a dedicated space for his daughter is earning plaudits online. It has also triggered a discussion how virtual classes have widened the gap among students hailing from different backgrounds.

In a video going viral across social media, a man in the US turned his garage into a classroom helping her daughter ease into the ‘new normal’. With a white board on the wall and the girl seen sitting at a desk, like in a classroom, the parent got a life-size cut out to represent a teacher.

He has placed a tablet on the face of the cardboard figure, so that it feels that it is the teacher conducting the virtual class when the video feels. In short, he has tried his best for a best school-at-home experience.

Many people applauded the father for his dedication and said that not many people would go to this length to create a ‘home-classroom’, while others highlighted that money can be a big factor in creating such an environment, as internet may not be affordable for all.

While some parents fret over how to get their children to do online schooling dubbing the present scenario as “dystopian,” “creepy,” and “apocalyptic,” others highlighted the need for a “quiet space without distractions” for learning.

Here’s what netizens had to say:

