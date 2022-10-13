Father turns emotional as 16-year-old debuts for Brazilian football club Palmeiras

It is an emotional moment for parents when their kids succeed and fulfil their childhood dreams. Something similar was witnessed in Brazil when a 16-year-old boy made his professional debut for Brazilian football club S.E. Palmeiras on October 6 as a second-half substitute in their 4-0 win against Coritiba.

Endrick Felipe became the youngest player to play professionally for S.E. Palmeiras at 16 years, two months and 16 days. Sitting in the stands, his father turned emotional and had tears in his eyes as his son was looking for him after the match to gift him his game jersey.

A video posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement captures the emotional moment as Felipe came and gave his game jersey to his father.

“Beautiful. There is no greater joy than seeing your children thrive,” commented an Instagram user. “All the hard work that parents do for their kids,” wrote another. “When the boy was a little kid, he asked his dad for food and the father started crying cuz they didn’t have food. The kid told his dad he would be a professional player and help the family. With 16yo the kid became professional and already gave his family a completely better life. Endrick has a big chance of being a big football player. His history is famous in brazil cuz he was already drawing attention due to his football’s skills since he was 10 yo approximately,” posted another person.

Endrick Felipe is considered one of the brightest prospects in Brazil and is already drawing the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG.