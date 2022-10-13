scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Father turns emotional as 16-year-old debuts for Brazilian football club Palmeiras

Endrick Felipe became the youngest player to play professionally for S.E. Palmeiras at 16 years, two months and 16 days.

Father turns emotional, 16-year-old boy turns pro, football, Endrick Felipe, S.E. Palmeiras, Brazilian league, sports, viral, trendingEndrick Felipe became the youngest player to play professionally for S.E. Palmeiras in Brazil.

It is an emotional moment for parents when their kids succeed and fulfil their childhood dreams. Something similar was witnessed in Brazil when a 16-year-old boy made his professional debut for Brazilian football club S.E. Palmeiras on October 6 as a second-half substitute in their 4-0 win against Coritiba.

Endrick Felipe became the youngest player to play professionally for S.E. Palmeiras at 16 years, two months and 16 days. Sitting in the stands, his father turned emotional and had tears in his eyes as his son was looking for him after the match to gift him his game jersey.

Also Read |End to 43-year-old ban: Iranian women gain entry to watch men’s football match. Watch video

A video posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement captures the emotional moment as Felipe came and gave his game jersey to his father.

Watch the video below:

Posted on Wednesday, the video has received more than 1.5 million views so far.

“Beautiful. There is no greater joy than seeing your children thrive,” commented an Instagram user. “All the hard work that parents do for their kids,” wrote another. “When the boy was a little kid, he asked his dad for food and the father started crying cuz they didn’t have food. The kid told his dad he would be a professional player and help the family. With 16yo the kid became professional and already gave his family a completely better life. Endrick has a big chance of being a big football player. His history is famous in brazil cuz he was already drawing attention due to his football’s skills since he was 10 yo approximately,” posted another person.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

Endrick Felipe is considered one of the brightest prospects in Brazil and is already drawing the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 11:28:23 am
Next Story

PSG accused of using false social media accounts to discredit own players

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement