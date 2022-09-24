Father surprises son with an elevator-equipped playhouse. Watch his adorable reaction

Childhood is when children explore, play, have fun and learn a lot. Often, parents try their best to keep their children happy with toys that bring a smile to their faces. A father’s attempt to do just that has now gone viral on social media.

A father built a playhouse for his son – with an elevator – and the toddler’s reaction is adorable to watch. The video featuring the baby exploring the playhouse has gone viral and netizens are showering love for the post.

The clip shared by Danny Deraney shows the little boy rushing to enter the elevator. The excited boy claps his hand and laughs out loud as the elevator rises. The baby gets into the playhouse and returns to the elevator as his father asks him. “Hold on tight,” his parents are heard saying and the baby replies, “Yaay!” in joy.

Watch the video here:

This Dad built his son a playhouse with an elevator and the baby’s reaction is pure joy. 🎥 Imgur/Tourmalin pic.twitter.com/zTlWxKf7fc — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 22, 2022

“This Dad built his son a playhouse with an elevator and the baby’s reaction is pure joy,” reads the caption of the clip that has amassed more than 4.2 million views on Twitter. Netizens loved the baby’s reaction. A user commented, “The wonder of boys; the power of fathers; the beauty of life.” Another user wrote, “Ah my heart I can’t wait for this!”

Videos featuring special moments between fathers and children often win hearts online. Recently, a video shared by Good News Movement on Instagram showed a little boy surprised with a puppy by his father. The boy could not believe it was real and touched the puppy’s face. The boy was left teary-eyed out of joy.