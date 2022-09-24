scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Father surprises son with an elevator-equipped playhouse. Watch his adorable reaction

A clip showing a toddler entering a playhouse built by his father has gone viral on social media.

father builds playhouse for little boy, father surprises boy, little boy's cute reaction, baby video, indian expressThe video featuring the baby exploring the playhouse has gone viral and netizens are showering love for the post.

Childhood is when children explore, play, have fun and learn a lot. Often, parents try their best to keep their children happy with toys that bring a smile to their faces. A father’s attempt to do just that has now gone viral on social media.

A father built a playhouse for his son – with an elevator – and the toddler’s reaction is adorable to watch. The video featuring the baby exploring the playhouse has gone viral and netizens are showering love for the post.

ALSO READ |Man surprises son with a dog, boy can’t believe it’s real at first. Watch

The clip shared by Danny Deraney shows the little boy rushing to enter the elevator. The excited boy claps his hand and laughs out loud as the elevator rises. The baby gets into the playhouse and returns to the elevator as his father asks him. “Hold on tight,” his parents are heard saying and the baby replies, “Yaay!” in joy.

Watch the video here:

“This Dad built his son a playhouse with an elevator and the baby’s reaction is pure joy,” reads the caption of the clip that has amassed more than 4.2 million views on Twitter. Netizens loved the baby’s reaction. A user commented, “The wonder of boys; the power of fathers; the beauty of life.” Another user wrote, “Ah my heart I can’t wait for this!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...Premium
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...Premium
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah NaiduPremium
PM should meet more leaders often — this side, that side: Venkaiah Naidu
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacyPremium
Adani’s global footprint and India’s infrastructure diplomacy

Videos featuring special moments between fathers and children often win hearts online. Recently, a video shared by Good News Movement on Instagram showed a little boy surprised with a puppy by his father. The boy could not believe it was real and touched the puppy’s face. The boy was left teary-eyed out of joy.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 09:48:42 am
Next Story

WATCH: Roger Federer’s insane through the net shot in his farewell match with Rafael Nadal

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement