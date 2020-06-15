scorecardresearch
Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19

Father edits photos to make son look like Spider-Man, social media is full of praise

Twitter user @SuperSartre shared a couple of images of his son in a Spider-Man costume, seemingly hanging off walls. His explanation for how he did it has earned him a lot of praise.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2020 6:01:07 pm
Father, Son, Spiderman costume, Photoshop, Trending news, US, Texas, Indian Express news Many were impressed with the man’s photoshopping skills. Picture credit:(Twitter/@SuperSartre)

A man from Austin in Texas is being praised on social media after he came up with remarkable photos of his son as superhero Spider-Man thanks to a good costume and Photoshop skills.

Twitter user @SuperSartre shared a couple of images of his son in the costume seemingly hanging off walls. He explained that he wanted his son Eli to have a complete Spider-Man experience, so he held him in different positions and then edited himself out.

Take a look at the results here:

People were impressed by the gesture and his photo editing skills. Take a look at some of the responses:

Since being posted, the post has received over 7 lakh likes with more than one million people retweets.

