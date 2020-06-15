Father edits photos to make son look like Spider-Man, social media is full of praise

Many were impressed with the man’s photoshopping skills. Picture credit:(Twitter/@SuperSartre) Many were impressed with the man’s photoshopping skills. Picture credit:(Twitter/@SuperSartre)

A man from Austin in Texas is being praised on social media after he came up with remarkable photos of his son as superhero Spider-Man thanks to a good costume and Photoshop skills.

Twitter user @SuperSartre shared a couple of images of his son in the costume seemingly hanging off walls. He explained that he wanted his son Eli to have a complete Spider-Man experience, so he held him in different positions and then edited himself out.

Take a look at the results here:

My son got the spider man costume he’s been wanting forever today. I held him up in various positions and then photoshopped myself out. Turned out pretty good! pic.twitter.com/aEqYEdSVhf — Positive Jerry™ (@SuperSartre) June 5, 2020

People were impressed by the gesture and his photo editing skills. Take a look at some of the responses:

A+ parenting, for sure — Belle 🏰 Resists (@BelleResist) June 6, 2020

Great work on the photoshop not leaving ur shadow in even this is sick — prabhyeet (@Prabhlem96) June 6, 2020

The lies. You can tell by looking at the shadows. We all know he’s the real deal. — et al. (@dortchington) June 6, 2020

I wish I had a dad like you, not just a ‘father’. — Highly PUNderrated (@dsgntdNee_san) June 6, 2020

Did you photoshop your shadow out too- or are you just trying to hide the fact that he’s Spider-Man?! 👀 — Meaningless @ gay 🏳️🌈|ア🧡❤️ (@meaninglesstar) June 6, 2020

Now that is a cool parent. — SpiritManStudios (@NickJennings2k9) June 5, 2020

this is just spider-man, stop trying to trick us — mads ✿ ceo of indiana jones (@poessunflower) June 6, 2020

good way to lie to hide the fact he really has powers — Kwøta (@KwotaB) June 6, 2020

Sounds awfully a lot like a cover story to hide the fact you have Spider-Man in your house. — MIKEYMEGAMEGA (@mikeymegamega) June 6, 2020

I’m definitely no expert but I hope these make the little guy happy!! pic.twitter.com/IC7ED6qJ5Q — lex. (@alexuuussss) June 6, 2020

Liar. No photoshop here, he’s obviously the real Spider Man. — Sofian (@SofianSalmi_) June 5, 2020

You don’t have to lie you can tell us your sons spider-man we can keep a secret. — Neko_Assassin (@Neko_Assassin) June 6, 2020

Since being posted, the post has received over 7 lakh likes with more than one million people retweets.

