Father edits photos to make son look like Spider-Man, social media is full of praise

A man from Austin in Texas is being praised on social media after he came up with remarkable photos of his son as superhero Spider-Man thanks to a good costume and Photoshop skills.
Twitter user @SuperSartre shared a couple of images of his son in the costume seemingly hanging off walls. He explained that he wanted his son Eli to have a complete Spider-Man experience, so he held him in different positions and then edited himself out.
Take a look at the results here:
My son got the spider man costume he’s been wanting forever today. I held him up in various positions and then photoshopped myself out. Turned out pretty good! pic.twitter.com/aEqYEdSVhf
— Positive Jerry™ (@SuperSartre) June 5, 2020
People were impressed by the gesture and his photo editing skills. Take a look at some of the responses:
A+ parenting, for sure
— Belle 🏰 Resists (@BelleResist) June 6, 2020
Great work on the photoshop not leaving ur shadow in even this is sick
— prabhyeet (@Prabhlem96) June 6, 2020
The lies. You can tell by looking at the shadows. We all know he’s the real deal.
— et al. (@dortchington) June 6, 2020
I wish I had a dad like you, not just a ‘father’.
— Highly PUNderrated (@dsgntdNee_san) June 6, 2020
Did you photoshop your shadow out too- or are you just trying to hide the fact that he’s Spider-Man?! 👀
— Meaningless @ gay 🏳️🌈|ア🧡❤️ (@meaninglesstar) June 6, 2020
Now that is a cool parent.
— SpiritManStudios (@NickJennings2k9) June 5, 2020
this is just spider-man, stop trying to trick us
— mads ✿ ceo of indiana jones (@poessunflower) June 6, 2020
good way to lie to hide the fact he really has powers
— Kwøta (@KwotaB) June 6, 2020
Sounds awfully a lot like a cover story to hide the fact you have Spider-Man in your house.
— MIKEYMEGAMEGA (@mikeymegamega) June 6, 2020
I’m definitely no expert but I hope these make the little guy happy!! pic.twitter.com/IC7ED6qJ5Q
— lex. (@alexuuussss) June 6, 2020
Liar. No photoshop here, he’s obviously the real Spider Man.
— Sofian (@SofianSalmi_) June 5, 2020
You don’t have to lie you can tell us your sons spider-man we can keep a secret.
— Neko_Assassin (@Neko_Assassin) June 6, 2020
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/w1X4AeyXpS
— Bonnie Burton (@bonniegrrl) June 6, 2020
Since being posted, the post has received over 7 lakh likes with more than one million people retweets.
