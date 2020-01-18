‘Mother of all pranks’: Son glues father’s possessions on ceiling, adds more every day he doesn’t notice

It was on the fourth day that the father realised that something was amiss after the TV remote went missing. It was on the fourth day that the father realised that something was amiss after the TV remote went missing.

A son played the mother of all pranks on his father when he stuck some of his dad’s most prized possessions up the ceiling and decided that he will add more of those every day till he doesn’t notice.

Reddit user SeamanTheSailor started his prank narrative after sharing a picture of his father’s reading glass stuck to the ceiling. “I stuck my dad’s glasses to the ceiling. For every day he doesn’t notice, I will add another of his possessions,” read the caption of the post.

Netizen responded to the prank with much enthusiasm and before you knew it, on day two, the glasses were accompanied by a mobile holder. Day three saw one of his father’s shoes on the ceiling. By this time, netizens were literally ‘glued’ to his prank and the daily updates. However, on the fourth day, his father noticed that things were amiss after the TV remote was sacrificed with the rest of the items.

On day five, the man posted the picture of the ceiling with just the leftover tapes along with the caption, “Well boys it was a good run, but all things must come to an end.”

As per his Reddit narrative, the son and his father went through all the comments and updates on the prank. The Reddit user was also kind enough to explain his technique on how he stuck the items on the ceiling.

