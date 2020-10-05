Father who dances in parking lot for son undergoing treatment gets praise on internet

According to the Facebook post, Aiden was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL) at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video of a father dancing outside a hospital to cheer up his son undergoing cancer treatment is getting a lot of praise on the internet.

A video posted by Cook Children’s Medical Center’s Facebook page shows Chuck Yielding dancing outside the Children’s medical centre in Fort Worth, Texas. And its shows 14-year-old Aiden mirroring his father’s moves inside the hospital.

According to the Facebook post, Aiden was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL) at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the restrictions, only one parent is allowed to be with him in the room while he undergoes chemotherapy.

In an attempt to cheer him up, his father stands outside the hospital and dances.

Many praised the father for his gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The Yieldings have also come up with a Facebook page called, “ALL in for Aiden,” where they chronicle Aiden’s battle against cancer.

