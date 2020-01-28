Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Father queues up outside store in middle of night for daughter’s dream wedding dress

Elisa Ray had invited her father for a wedding dress event but was surprised when she learned that he was already waiting in line, way before the store opened.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2020 10:39:08 am
Father stands in line for daughters wedding dress shopping, Wedding shopping, Father of the bride shopping with daughter, Wedding dress event shopping, Trending, Indian Express news Ray also shared a video of her father, who was seen sitting on a chair and waiting at the front of the door while sipping a cup of coffee.

A Portland father surprised his daughter by queuing up outside a store in the middle of the night so that she gets her dream wedding dress.  When Elisa Ray invited her dad for a wedding dress sale, little did she realise he would be among the first few waiting at the store.

In order to cut down on expenses, Ray had found a wedding dress sale in which all the dresses were up for grabs for $150 dollars. Though the event was supposed to start by 7 am, the demand was so high that eager shoppers are allowed to form lines at 4 am.

Ray said she only wanted her father to take turns in the line, but was surprised when he texted her saying he was already at the store. She also shared a video of her dad sitting comfortably in a chair holding a coffee cup.

Take a look at the video here:

 

Many who came across Elisa’s tweet were in awe of her father’s dedication and appreciated him for involving in her life. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

