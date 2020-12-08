‘Spas for women, sit-ups for men’: Father posts maths homework flagging gender stereotypes

William Sutcliffe from Edinburgh took to Twitter to share the questions, which he said left his wife "very unimpressed".

A person highlighting his daughter’s homework questions containing gender stereotypes has triggered angry reactions among parents after the post went viral on social media. William Sutcliffe from Edinburgh took to Twitter to share the questions, which he said left his wife “very unimpressed”.

The maths homework contained questions describing women going on spa breaks and calculating weight loss. On the other hand, questions referring to men described them as doing sit-ups or buying cycles.

“My daughter’s ‘curriculum for excellence’ maths homework (used throughout Scotland) features sums about women going on spa breaks and calculating weight loss; men buying bikes and doing sit-ups. Very unimpressed wife has changed the names on the worksheet,” tweeted Sutcliffe.

My daughter’s “curriculum for excellence” maths homework (used throughout Scotland) features sums about women going on spa breaks and calculating weight loss; men buying bikes and doing sit-ups. Very unimpressed wife has changed the names on the worksheet. pic.twitter.com/nMtux73VMM — William Sutcliffe (@Will_Sutcliffe8) December 6, 2020

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to be widely shared on social media, triggering condemnation from netizens and parents.

Some even suggested lodging a complaint with the school.

That is clearly a work sheet that can be printed and changed easily. I have been a teacher for 15 years and review each handout before I give it out. We all make mistakes and update our practice. It’s not about money. It’s about people who don’t care. — SuzyT (@SuzyT55596326) December 7, 2020

2/2 who wanted to be a hairdresser. I spoke to deputy head, pointing out the bad message it sent to girls (they had to be fairy princesses) & how it would affect boys who wanted to be hairdressers he said, it’s just a bit of fun & it was a women who chose the illustrations 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Sam Currie (@SammoisaPunkRkR) December 6, 2020

My daughter had a drugs talk at school last week- apparently when boys drink they risk ‘wasting their talent’ whereas girls risk ‘losing their reputation’ 😤 — Katy Walker (@thekatywalker) December 6, 2020

🤦🏼‍♀️……….we still have such a long way to go to address inequality in Scotland. Well done to your daughter…… each of us needs to step up to the challenge before we start to see the change 👏👏👏 xx — Susan (@SusanWithThanks) December 6, 2020

Extraordinary. I would absolutely do the same. I’d love to see the teachers face when they get this back. — Sarah 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺❤️❄️❄️ (@sarahjbingham) December 6, 2020

That’s marvellous. — Kate Carruthers Thomas (@drkcarrutherst) December 7, 2020

Math class is a reflection of greater society and an opportunity to turn that reflection into the change we wish to see. This kind of stuff is 🤮 We can do better. — vaneSSa vakharia (@TheMathGuru) December 7, 2020

