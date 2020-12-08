scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Top news

‘Spas for women, sit-ups for men’: Father posts maths homework flagging gender stereotypes

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to be widely shared on social media, triggering condemnation from parents. Some even suggested lodging a complaint with the school.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2020 1:44:24 pm
scotland, Edinburgh, William Sutcliffe, TeeJay, stereotypes, sexism, feminism, father complaints about daughter's school coursebook, viral trending, indian express, indian express newsWilliam Sutcliffe from Edinburgh took to Twitter to share the questions, which he said left his wife "very unimpressed".

A person highlighting his daughter’s homework questions containing gender stereotypes has triggered angry reactions among parents after the post went viral on social media. William Sutcliffe from Edinburgh took to Twitter to share the questions, which he said left his wife “very unimpressed”.

The maths homework contained questions describing women going on spa breaks and calculating weight loss. On the other hand, questions referring to men described them as doing sit-ups or buying cycles.

“My daughter’s ‘curriculum for excellence’ maths homework (used throughout Scotland) features sums about women going on spa breaks and calculating weight loss; men buying bikes and doing sit-ups. Very unimpressed wife has changed the names on the worksheet,” tweeted Sutcliffe.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to be widely shared on social media, triggering condemnation from netizens and parents.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Some even suggested lodging a complaint with the school.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 08: Latest News

Advertisement