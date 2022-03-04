Father jumps instinctively to shield son from raging bull at US rodeo

No parent would think twice before rushing to ensure their child’s safety, even if they have to put themselves at peril in doing so. Now, a father in the US is being hailed as a “hero” for jumping in front of a raging bull to protect his son. A video of the intense moment has created a huge buzz online.

As rodeo shows were back on in Texas after a year-long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a young participant too joined the craze in Belton. A video of the incident shows the 18-year-old struggling to stay in control atop the beast as soon as the gate was opened. The youth quickly loses his balance and gets tossed onto the mud.

ALSO WATCH | Bull charges towards cyclists during race, tosses one in air

Other bullfighters step in and manage to distract the violent bovine, keeping it off the participant for a while. However, the bull quickly makes a turn and heads towards the immobile rider when his father jumps across, shielding the youth with his own body. The animal, charging with its horns, hits the father-son duo and runs to the other side. The whole ordeal lasted just a few seconds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Hooks (@cody__hooks)

According to ABC 13 News, the bullfighter, identified as Cody Hooks from Louisiana, had come to Texas to join the show. “The last thing I can remember is I was getting down on my bull and taking my wrap, and that’s the last thing I remember before getting knocked out,” he said.

Cody’s father Landis told the news channel that his instinct took over in that crucial moment. “Honestly, that’s not the first time I’ve jumped on somebody like that. It just comes from being around it all the time,” he said. “No matter what, I’m going to do what I’m going to do for him. Did I like it, no? I didn’t like it one bit.”

People on social media have been lauding the man for his courage and said they were glad that the father-son duo escaped without major injuries.