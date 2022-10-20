Father helps son with cerebral palsy complete Ironman Triathlon. Watch what happens at the end

Fathers are a child’s first heroes as they teach their sons so much about life and impart such invaluable life skills. What this father-son duo achieved is beyond commendable as they finished their first Ironman Triathlon.

Johnny Agar and his father Jeff completed their first Ironman Triathlon as they swam 2.4 miles (3.86 km), rode a bike for an incredible 112 miles (180 km) and then ran a marathon of 26.2 miles (42 km). Johnny is an author who was born with cerebral palsy. He wrote a book titled ‘The Impossible Mile’, a memoir about overcoming the odds to compete in triathlons after doctors thought he would never be able to walk.

The video posted on Instagram by the page Some Good News shows the duo competing in the race. Jeff swam with a kayak attached to him in which his son Johnny was sitting. Afterwards, he is seen riding a specially-designed bike that seats two people. As Jeff pedals, his son is sitting in the back facing the road. And in the end, they participated in the marathon. Jeff pushed his son on a jogger as they completed the 17-hour race with just minutes to spare. Something incredible happened just before the finish line as Johnny got up on his feet and walked the last steps to complete the race.

The accomplishment and pride reflected on Johnny’s face as he crossed the finish line is a moment to cherish. “What an amazing accomplishment,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Father of the year right there!!” commented an Instagram user. “Oh my heart,” said another. “Oh my gosh, this is everything,” wrote a third. “What an amazing Dad,” said a fourth.

Johnny took to Instagram to post about his achievement and several photos from the event.

“I’m so thankful for all of the love and support we have felt after becoming an IRONMAN on Saturday! Thank you all so much! I’m also a little emotional because today is the 1 year anniversary that my book, The Impossible Mile, was published. My journey has not been easy…but man has God watched over me. By giving me a Dad who never gave up on me, and the desire to hopefully be able to help others overcome their own challenges. I hope you all can conquer your own Impossible Mile!” he wrote in the caption.