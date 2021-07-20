‘And she is pleased as punch’: Father-daughter’s matching banana outfits delights netizens

For any new parent, dressing up their child is a pretty exciting affair. However, one new dad decided not just to dress up his baby girl but also get a matching outfit for himself. Now, the adorable picture is melting hearts online.

Writer-editor Anna Gazmarian from Durham, a city in North Carolina recently heard her husband whispering to their newborn daughter about getting something for her. While one may think it might be some toy or baby items for the infant, the new father decided to get quirky costumes, leaving his wife surprised.

“I heard my husband whispering to our daughter about ordering something on Amazon for her. Then I came home from the grocery today to this,” Gazmarian wrote sharing the image showing her daughter and husband in matching banana outfits!

I heard my husband whispering to our daughter about ordering something on Amazon for her. Then I came home from the grocery today to this. pic.twitter.com/1AXk7rXBfJ — Anna Gazmarian (@anna_gazmarian) July 19, 2021

The adorable photo warmed hearts online and netizens couldn’t have enough of it. With over 1.5 lakh likes, the tweet has created a big buzz on the platform.

But it seems this isn’t the only time the baby’s parents decided to turn her into a food item! Earlier, her mother shared another image showing the newborn wrapped into a burrito swaddle wrap.

I’ve been a parent for less than 24 hours and so far I’ve already dressed her up as a burrito. pic.twitter.com/ZxcInkRCWS — Anna Gazmarian (@anna_gazmarian) July 8, 2021

The beautiful picture of the father-daughter duo delighted all online. The infant’s smile in the picture particularly stole the show on Twitterverse and many said it was the purest thing they had seen. Many also shared pictures of them doing the same with their children.

