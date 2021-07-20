scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Must Read

‘And she is pleased as punch’: Father-daughter’s matching banana outfits delights netizens

The adorable reaction of father-daughter duo warmed hearts online and netizens couldn't have enough of it. As the baby smiled, people quipped she too has a 'great sense of humour'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2021 6:07:14 pm
baby dad banana outfit, father daughter matching outfits, father child banana outfits, viral news, cute baby costume ideas, indian expressThe reaction of the baby melted hearts online.

For any new parent, dressing up their child is a pretty exciting affair. However, one new dad decided not just to dress up his baby girl but also get a matching outfit for himself. Now, the adorable picture is melting hearts online.

Writer-editor Anna Gazmarian from Durham, a city in North Carolina recently heard her husband whispering to their newborn daughter about getting something for her. While one may think it might be some toy or baby items for the infant, the new father decided to get quirky costumes, leaving his wife surprised.

“I heard my husband whispering to our daughter about ordering something on Amazon for her. Then I came home from the grocery today to this,” Gazmarian wrote sharing the image showing her daughter and husband in matching banana outfits!

The adorable photo warmed hearts online and netizens couldn’t have enough of it. With over 1.5 lakh likes, the tweet has created a big buzz on the platform.

But it seems this isn’t the only time the baby’s parents decided to turn her into a food item! Earlier, her mother shared another image showing the newborn wrapped into a burrito swaddle wrap.

The beautiful picture of the father-daughter duo delighted all online. The infant’s smile in the picture particularly stole the show on Twitterverse and many said it was the purest thing they had seen. Many also shared pictures of them doing the same with their children.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 20: Latest News

Advertisement